New York Rangers Achieve NHL History In 2026 Draft

It was a rough season for the New York Rangers in 2025-26, who didn’t come close to achieving a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and also made several notable personnel changes, both on the ice and behind the bench.

But as somewhat of a level of compensation, they landed the fifth overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft with the chance to take a young talent they hope will be part of their eventual turnaround.

With the fifth overall pick, the Rangers selected 18 year-old Norwegian defenseman Albert Smits, and in doing so, made NHL history along the way.

The New York Rangers Made NHL History By Selecting Alberts Smits With The Fifth Overall Pick

Upon hearing his name called with the fifth overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, Smits became the highest-drafted player of Norwegian birth in NHL history.

His selection officially surpassed the previous record set by countryman Zemgus Girgensons, who was chosen 14th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

While he is expected to sign an entry-level contract at some point in the summer, he’ll likely start the season with their American Hockey League affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack. However, don’t be surprised to make him see a strong case for himself to make the Rangers’ opening night roster.

Rangers Draft Pick Alberts Smits Is Excited To Have Landed In New York

While on his first official conference call with Rangers reporters, Smits admitted to feeling excitement while also noting that he’s not trying to rush his journey into the NHL.

“All I feel is excitement, so I’m not thinking too much about it,” Smits explained. “I’m not rushing anything right now. I’m living in this moment and just happy that I ended up taken by a good organization. So, we’ll see how things are going to turn out in the future.”