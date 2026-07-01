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Rangers Acquire Igor Shesterkin’s Backup From Original 6 Rival

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Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Boston Bruins prepares t play against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on February 05, 2025 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Bruins 3-2. (
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Future Hall of Fame goaltender Jonathan Quick, who played the final three seasons of his NHL career as a member of the New York Rangers as the backup to Igor Shesterkin, announced that 2025-26 would be his final campaign in the NHL.

This means that the Rangers had a major hole in their goaltending depth chart behind Shesterkin, who was signed to the richest contract in League history for a player at his position.

But now, that roster spot has been filled thanks to a move from general manager Chris Drury, who acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Original 6 rival Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick and prospect winger Kalle Vaisanen.

Last season with the Bruins, Koorpisalo went 14-9-6 with a 3.15 goals-against average, a .894 save percentage, and one shutout.

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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Rangers Acquire Igor Shesterkin’s Backup From Original 6 Rival

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