Rangers Acquire Igor Shesterkin’s Backup From Original 6 Rival

Future Hall of Fame goaltender Jonathan Quick, who played the final three seasons of his NHL career as a member of the New York Rangers as the backup to Igor Shesterkin, announced that 2025-26 would be his final campaign in the NHL.

This means that the Rangers had a major hole in their goaltending depth chart behind Shesterkin, who was signed to the richest contract in League history for a player at his position.

But now, that roster spot has been filled thanks to a move from general manager Chris Drury, who acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Original 6 rival Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick and prospect winger Kalle Vaisanen.

Last season with the Bruins, Koorpisalo went 14-9-6 with a 3.15 goals-against average, a .894 save percentage, and one shutout.