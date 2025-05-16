Rangers Add Former 40-Goal Scorer in ‘Ideal’ Offseason Pitch

The Vancouver Canucks made a fair few changes to their roster between the end of 2023-24 and 2024-25. For instance, they traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Vancouver is preparing to potentially lose another big piece, though, with Brock Boeser hitting NHL Free Agency.

Boeser hit the 40-goal mark in 2023-24 as the Canucks made the playoffs. However, he fell back to Earth in 2024-25, scoring 25 goals. Still, he is a valuable middle-six scorer who can bring scoring depth to teams in need. One NHL writer believes the Rangers are a fantastic fit for him.

The Athletic’s Arthur Staple laid out his ideal offseason for the Blueshirts this summer. In this ideal offseason, he had New York sign Boeser in NHL Free Agency. Boeser signed a three-year contract worth $6 million per season in Staple’s offseason pitch.

Staple provided a look at the potential line combinations for the Rangers in this scenario, as well. He had the veteran winger line up with Miller, his former Canucks teammate, on the second line. Those two are joined by Will Cuylle, who signed a contract extension in this scenario.

Brock Boeser Could Look For a Major Payday

One issue with this floated Boeser signing is the contract details. The veteran winger is certainly a fit for New York and he could sign with them in NHL Free Agency. However, it’s doubtful he signs for the three-year, $6 million per season terms laid out.

During the 2024-25 season, the Canucks made an offer to the veteran forward. This offer was a five-year contract worth a total of $40 million, or $8 million a season. Boeser turned this contract down, according to Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli.

“The Canucks put a 5-year, $40 million offer on the table, but Boeser is looking for more term in this slow-moving game of ‘chicken,'” Servalli wrote back in late February.

Staple had this criticism in mind, and defended his decision. He believes the Rangers can draw Boeser into Broadway with his former teammates. New head coach Mike Sullivan could be a selling point, as well.

“You may quibble with the Boeser signing, and there’s no way he’s taking three years, $6 million on the open market if he’s looking for the biggest payday. But let’s pretend he wants to reunite with J.T. Miller and play for Sullivan. He’d invigorate the power play that will be minus Kreider and Zibanejad, and he provides a scoring touch this lineup needs,” Staple wrote of his ideal Rangers offseason.

Boeser’s Future With Canucks Remains Uncertain

Of course, there is always a chance Boeser returns to the Canucks. Vancouver drafted the potential Rangers target and has played his entire career for the team. He has been involved in trade rumors in recent seasons. However, he has never worn another sweater.

Boeser has addressed his future on multiple occasions. At some points, he feels optimistic about his chances of staying. Other times, he is rather candid about his potential exit from British Columbia.

“I mean, it’s tough to say,” Boeser told reporters near the end of the regular season, via Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre. “We’ll see what happens. Like I said, I’m sure they’ll talk with my agent after the season and see if anything can come to an agreement or not. But yeah, I mean, there’s definitely going to be (reflective) thoughts, and I’m going to just try and take it in with my teammates. You really never know at the end of the day, so I don’t really want to fully think that it could be my last game.”

The Rangers and Canucks could both use a player like Boeser in their top-six. Of course, he can only sign with one team. He is one of the more intriguing names to watch in NHL Free Agency, no matter where he lands.