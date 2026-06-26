Rangers Reportedly Closing In On Blockbuster Deal For Former No. 3 Overall Pick

The 2025-26 season proved to be a major disappointment for the New York Rangers, as the club not only missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year but also fell well short of contention while receiving minimal return after moving one of their top offensive players.

The Rangers sent forward Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings in early February after informing him he would not be part of their long-term plans, and the team has since shifted fully into offseason mode while the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue without them.

To make matters worse, they were forced to watch several division rivals secure postseason spots, including two teams that have already advanced— the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Right now, the Rangers could very well consider trading forward Vincent Trocheck, who was heavily involved in trade rumors in the days leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline but was ultimately retained. But now, it appears as though the Rangers could be close to making a blockbuster move with a Western Conference club.

Are The New York Rangers Gunning For Former 3rd Overall Pick Mason McTavish Of The Ducks?

According to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, the Rangers are in “advanced” discussions with the Anaheim Ducks about an acquisition of forward Mason McTavish, who was the third overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

“Sources say #FlyTogether and #NYR have engaged in advanced discussions on a trade for Mason McTavish,” Seravalli wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “To be clear, the trade is NOT done. But this is a distinct possibility worth watching.”

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan built on that speculation, reporting that the Ducks currently have two offers for McTavish that they are considering, one of whom is from the Rangers.

“Sounds like the Ducks are weighing two offers for Mason McTavish right now, one being the Rangers,” she wrote on X.

A regular in the NHL with the Ducks since the 2022-23 season, McTavish has scored 17, 19, 22, and 17 goals in each of the last four seasons. This past season, he helped the Ducks return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018, scoring 17 goals with 24 assists in 75 games played.

During the postseason, he added a goal and five assists as the Ducks advanced to the Western Conference Semifinal, but were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights.

He’s appeared in 304 career NHL regular season games, and has scored 77 goals with 104 assists for 181 points, along with a minus-54 rating as well as 212 penalty minutes.

He’s about to enter the second season of a six-year, $42-million contract he signed with the Ducks late last September, which carries a $7 million cap hit.

The Ducks Have Already Made Multiple Moves With The Rangers

The Rangers and Ducks are familiar trade partners, as last offseason, the Rangers sent longtime forward Chris Kreider and a fourth-round selection to Anaheim exchange for C prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick (via Toronto).

Additionally, the Rangers sent captain Jacob Trouba for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick during the 2024-25 season.