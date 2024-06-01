Rangers Expected to Scratch Matt Rempe Ahead of Do-or-Die Game 6

The New York Rangers will be making another change to their lineup ahead of Game 6 on June 1.

The Rangers are set to go on the road to play the Florida Panthers on June 1 as New York must win the game to extend the series to a Game 7. Ahead of the pivotal game, New York is expected to scratch enforce and fan favorite Matt Rempe in favor of Jonny Brodzinski, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Brodzinski hasn’t played May 16 against the Carolina Hurricanes as the forward hasn’t played in the series against the Panthers. Brodzinski has skated in just two playoff games for the Rangers, but the forward is eager to draw back into the lineup.

“Something that I’ve been preparing for for the last couple of weeks is when you’re in the lineup, do what you can do to help the team win and when you’re out, prepare as much as you can so whenever you get back in you can make a difference,” Brodzinski said, via NHL.com. “Just go out there, play my game, play fast and play physical. I feel like we had a good game last game, one of our better ones of this entire series, so just build on that…

“I couldn’t pick when I’m in the lineup and when I’m not,” Brodzinski added. “I’m just excited to get the opportunity and just excited to play.”

With Brodzinski making his return to the Rangers lineup, it’s expected that Rempe will be scratched. The enforcer played just 2:43 in a 3-2 loss in Game 5 and has played the last four games against the Panthers. However, Rempe hasn’t recorded a point and has seen his ice time decrease from 10:06 all the way down to 2:43.

Rangers Players Heap Praise on Brodzinski

Brodzinski is also expected to play on the Rangers’ second power-play unit that also includes Alexis Lafrenière, Jack Roslovic, Alex Wennberg, and Erik Gustafsson.

What line he plays on, however, is unknown as New York head coach Peter Laviolette didn’t do any line rushes in the morning skate on June 1.

Although Brodzinski hasn’t played since May 16, Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren is expecting a great game out of the 30-year-old.

“He provides speed, works his tail off every game,” Lindgren said of Brodzinski. “He’s a great shooter. He’s a guy that gets pucks to the net and can play a physical style too. ‘Brods’ is a heck of a player and we’re expecting him to have a good game tonight. I’m sure he will.”

In the regular season, Brodzinski recorded 6 goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 57 games.

Rangers Fans Called for Rempe to Be Scratched

Despite Rempe being a fan-favorite, Rangers fans called for the forward to be a healthy scratch ahead of a win-or-go-home Game 6.

“As much as I love Rempe, if he only gets 2.5 (minutes) of playing time…go 11 and 7 at this point,” another fan wrote.

“genuinely curious why lavi would play play rempe for like 2 minutes. like either give him a real shot and let the guy play or scratch him and put someone else in. what purpose is he serving sitting on bench all game?????,” another fan added.

Although fans think scratching Rempe was the right decision, some Rangers fans were surprised that is Brodzinski going in.

“Let’s be honest, bottom 6 moves are irrelevant. It’s all about the top 6 now. Rempe brought something specific. Brodzinski is just a body in a desperate game of musical chairs,” a fan added.

“Brodzinski sucks I’d rather see Wheeler if you sit Rempe,” a fan wrote.

If New York can beat Florida on the road in Game 6 they will force a Game 7 on Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern time with the winner advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals.