Rangers Given Worrying Update On $66.5 Million Star

It was a rough season for the New York Rangers, who didn’t come anywhere close to achieving a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and were also the worst club in the NHL on home ice, suffering several embarrassing shutout losses.

General manager Chris Drury penned a letter to fans amidst a particularly brutal stretch in which he indicated that there would be several painful decisions ahead, and that soon included the trade of Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings; he also later traded Vincent Trocheck, albeit after the season ended, to the Utah Mammoth.

However, the Rangers have picked up an intriguing goal-scoring forward in Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights, and locked him up with a multi-year contract extension. Additionally, they now have Sean Durzi from the Mammoth as part of the Trocheck trade.

They also acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Original 6 rival Boston Bruins to serve as backup to Igor Shesterkin following the retirement of Jonathan Quick.

But what are the chances that another high-profile member of the current lineup could be on the move at some point in the upcoming season?

New York Rangers Defenseman Adam Fox Listed As A Potential Trade Request Candidate

According to Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report, Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best blue liner in 2021, could decide at some point in the upcoming season that he wants out.

Richardson wrote:

“One of the NHL’s best puck-moving defensemen, Adam Fox won the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 2021. He’s been the linchpin of the New York Rangers’ defense corps, but the club’s collapse since its 2023-24 Presidents’ Trophy season could have him pondering a change of scenery.

Fox raised eyebrows in February when he gave noncommittal answers to media questions about his long-term future with the Rangers. He claimed he was only focusing on the season, and those were questions best left for the offseason.”

Richardson then goes on to note Fox’s current contract situation, which includes a no-trade clause that would allow him to veto any trade by Drury.

“Signed through 2028-29 with an average annual value of $9.5 million, Fox is three years away from UFA eligibility. He also carries a full no-movement clause, so he’s in no danger of being traded unless he wants out.

Nevertheless, Fox could be uneasy over the Rangers’ direction under general manager Chris Drury. His efforts to retool haven’t reversed the club’s fortunes thus far, as they finished last in the Eastern Conference in 2025-26. Now 28, Fox could be getting concerned about his chances of playing for the Stanley Cup.”

Adam Fox Appeared Noncommittal To The Rangers

Fox concerned fans about his long-term future in New York when he gave a noncommittal answer to going through a retooling process.

“For me, it was just, we’re still in a unique situation,” he said. “Not many people have been through a retool letter and kind of what that means, so I think that’s kind of where the figuring out stuff was from. It was never really about belief in the guys. It was just kind of direction and where it’s going. I think that’s where I was at. But obviously there’s been some promising signs of the possibilities of the kind of team we can be.”