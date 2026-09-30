Rangers Just Revealed Their Biggest Problem on Opening Night

The Rangers were hoping for a fresh start on opening night.

Instead, they got something that looked painfully familiar.

New York was shut out 3-0 by the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, marking the second consecutive season the Rangers have failed to score in their opener. That alone is concerning for a team that spent the offseason trying to reshape its offense after missing the playoffs last season.

The Rangers did have opportunities. Pavel Dorofeyev, acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the offseason to provide more scoring, had several dangerous chances in his New York debut. Jeremy Swayman simply refused to give the Rangers anything.

And that is the problem.

It is not enough for the Rangers to generate chances. They have to start converting them.

For nearly 57 minutes, New York and Boston battled without a goal. Then everything unraveled.

The Rangers Fell Apart in One Brutal Minute

The Rangers actually had some of their best offensive moments early in the third period.

Swayman stopped Dorofeyev twice in the opening minutes of the period before denying Will Cuylle and other New York chances. The Rangers were pushing, and for a moment it looked like the breakthrough might finally come.

It never did.

Instead, Boston scored with 3:46 remaining when Fraser Minten capitalized on a turnover and beat Igor Shesterkin from long range. Just 46 seconds later, J.J. Peterka doubled the Bruins’ lead after taking advantage of a poor Rangers change and beating Braden Schneider one-on-one.

Then came the empty-netter from Mark Kastelic 23 seconds later.

Three goals in 1:15.

Game over.

The empty-net goal made the final score look worse, but it wasn’t what actually decided this game. The Rangers had already lost it during that disastrous stretch.

That is especially frustrating because Shesterkin had done his job. He made 20 saves and kept Boston off the board for almost the entire night.

The Rangers simply couldn’t give him any support.

Blueshirts Are Starting to Look Too Familiar

One shutout can be dismissed.

Two consecutive opening-night shutouts are harder to ignore.

The Rangers began last season with a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh, and that was ultimately the beginning of an offensive problem that followed them throughout the year. New York finished 2025-26 with 10 shutout losses, according to NHL.com.

That makes Tuesday’s performance more concerning than a routine opening-night loss.

The Rangers made significant changes because they knew they needed more offense. Dorofeyev was brought in after scoring 12 goals during Vegas’ postseason run, while Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck were among the notable departures from last year’s group.

Dorofeyev getting chances in his first game is encouraging.

However, Dorofeyev failing to finish them is not.

The Rangers cannot afford to repeat the same formula this season. They cannot rely on Shesterkin to keep games scoreless while waiting for one perfect offensive sequence to finally break through.

That might work occasionally.

It is not a sustainable plan for an 84-game season.

The Rangers have plenty of time to correct it. This was only one game, and Swayman was excellent in the Boston net.

But that is exactly why Tuesday’s loss should get attention.

The Rangers did not merely lose their opener.

They showed how quickly an inability to finish can turn a competitive game into a loss.