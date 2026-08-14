Rangers Linked To Former $20.5 Million 1st Round Pick

The New York Rangers have made multiple moves so far this offseason after they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive campaign, during which they traded away star forward Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings.

Additionally, the Rangers traded forward Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth not long after the season ended, while also acquiring goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins as well as forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights; they signed the latter to a seven-year extension.

But could the Rangers be eying an additional boost on offense from a player that underperformed last season?

The New York Rangers Have Been Linked To Former Vancouver Canucks Forward Evander Kane

According to Gabriel Foley of Pro Hockey Rumors, the Rangers are among the teams interested in former Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane, who remains an unrestricted free agent after not being retained in Vancouver.

Foley wrote:

“The Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and New York Rangers are all in need of additional scoring oomph in their top-nine, while sitting just below the salary cap ceiling. Kane could bring that added punch to playoff-bound – or, playoff-hopeful – squads at a bargain price. He could also be a prime candidate for a professional try-out contract should teams want to test him in their environment before committing to a full season.”

However, in the mind of Rangers writer Kenneth Teape of New York Rangers on Sports Illustrated, this wouldn’t be the wisest move for general manager Chris Drury to consider.

“While the veteran forward offers some offensive upside along with the toughness and playoff experience he would bring to the roster, it is fair to wonder just how good of a fit he would be for New York,” he wrote.

“At this stage of his career, he isn’t a surefire top-six option, which is what the team is seeking. He certainly fits the kind of style that Sullivan is looking to play, which could make him an affordable option to bring in.”

Evander Kane Was Not Retained By The Canucks After One Season And Could Go Overseas

With his NHL opportunities running out and Kane still unsigned, the veteran forward could be considering a change of scenery and taking things overseas. A recent report from Russia’s Sport-Express suggests that Kane may be considering a move to the KHL in Russia if he wants to continue his professional career.

“Ak Bars is considering signing forward Evander Kane , Mikhail Zislis reported.

As the journalist noted, the Kazan club is carefully studying the candidacy of the 35-year-old Canadian forward, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Last season, the hockey player played for Vancouver and recorded 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) with a minus-20 rating in 71 regular season NHL games. He earned $5.125 million per year under his previous contract.”

Kane was taken in the first round (fourth overall pick) by the Atlanta Thrashers, now known as the Winnipeg Jets, in the 2009 NHL Draft.

He’s also played for the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, and Edmonton Oilers.