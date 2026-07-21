Rangers Linked To $46.5 Million Star From Original 6 Rival

There have already been multiple changes for the New York Rangers this offseason following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, including the trade of Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth along with the acquisition of Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights.

However, a recent report indicates that Rangers GM Chris Drury was interested in one of the key forward pieces of the Toronto Maple Leafs, another club that suffered through a disappointing campaign and missed the playoffs.

According to Rangers writer Vincent Mercogliano, the Rangers were interested in Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies, but the likely asking price tag was too high.

“[The Rangers]…had Toronto’s Matthew Knies on its radar earlier this offseason, but that would require a price tag Drury almost surely couldn’t afford. League chatter seems to have quieted on that front,” Mercogliano wrote.