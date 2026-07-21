Rangers Linked To $46.5 Million Star From Original 6 Rival

There have already been multiple changes for the New York Rangers this offseason following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, including the trade of Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth along with the acquisition of Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights.
However, a recent report indicates that Rangers GM Chris Drury was interested in one of the key forward pieces of the Toronto Maple Leafs, another club that suffered through a disappointing campaign and missed the playoffs.
According to Rangers writer Vincent Mercogliano, the Rangers were interested in Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies, but the likely asking price tag was too high.
“[The Rangers]…had Toronto’s Matthew Knies on its radar earlier this offseason, but that would require a price tag Drury almost surely couldn’t afford. League chatter seems to have quieted on that front,” Mercogliano wrote.
Knies had also been linked to the Montreal Canadiens and was reportedly even set to be moved there had it not been for some late paperwork filed by now-former Leafs GM Brad Treliving, who was relieved of his duties on March 30; John Chayka now runs the show.
Matthew Knies, Who Was Linked To The New York Rangers, Was Also Nearly Traded To Montreal
According to various reports, Knies was set to be traded to the Montreal Canadiens, but late paperwork prevented the trade from going through. Knies remains with the Maple Leafs for now.
Meanwhile, Chayka has already made multiple moves to reshape the Maple Leafs’ roster and coaching staff, and was sure not to rule anything out when it came to a possible additional move involving Knies.
“The idea that we’re going to improve the roster by moving a top young player … anything’s possible, I guess it’s not probable… No doubt, I think (the speculation) makes for good writing and good interest for people, but as we think about our team, and how we improve, that’s a tough bar to hurdle,” Chayka said. “As general manager, we’re going to evaluate everything, but that’s the job.”
The Rangers Missed The Playoffs In 2025-26 And Have Already Made Multiple Major Changes
Expectations quickly unraveled for the Rangers during the 2025-26 campaign, as the club never mounted a serious push for a postseason spot. Their struggles were especially glaring at Madison Square Garden, where they finished with the NHL’s worst home record and endured multiple lopsided shutout defeats.
As the losses continued to pile up, general manager Chris Drury publicly acknowledged the team’s disappointing performance in a message to fans, cautioning that significant roster changes were on the horizon. Those changes eventually included sending longtime star Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings, while veteran forward Vincent Trocheck was dealt to the Utah Mammoth shortly after the season concluded.
Despite moving out a pair of key veterans, New York has begun reshaping its roster. The Rangers added promising sniper Pavel Dorofeyev in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights before signing him to a long-term extension, and they also strengthened their blue line by acquiring defenseman Sean Durzi from Utah as part of the Trocheck deal.
Rangers Linked To $46.5 Million Star From Original 6 Rival