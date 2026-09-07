Rangers May Finally Have to Give Up on Alexis Lafrenière

One of the most discussed topics regarding the New York Rangers has been Alexis Lafrenière. The former first-overall pick hasn’t quite lived up to the billing, sparking a huge debate about his future.

Last season, following Artemi Panarin’s departure, it seemed like Lafreniere had finally busted through. And that’s why the pressure is really on this season. If the Blueshirts’ once top prospect can’t pull together a breakthrough season, the organization may have to finally give up on him.

But what does it mean to “give up” on Lafrenière?

Well, it just means that the Rangers will have to decide if they want to trade him, or allow Lafrenière to just languish in the lineup.

The latter would be the most disastrous thing they could do. So, trading him would seem like the most logical outcome to the situation.

That might not be quite so simple, considering that they would be selling at a low point. Nevertheless, the Rangers may have no other choice. There may not be any other way around the situation. Unless the club was willing to send him down to the AHL at some point, which they won’t, there may be no other option for the Rangers but to trade Lafrenière.

Trading Lafrenière Could Be the Rangers’ Last Resort

If the Rangers eventually decide that Alexis Lafrenière isn’t going to become the top-six player they once envisioned, trading him could become the best option — even if the return isn’t particularly impressive.

That’s not because the Rangers should give him away.

It’s because allowing a struggling player to remain stuck in the same role could be even worse.

A trade would at least give New York some cap flexibility while potentially bringing back a prospect and a draft pick. And there’s always the possibility that another team sees something in Lafrenière that the Rangers no longer do. A desperate club could potentially make a surprisingly decent offer.

But this should be a last resort.

The Rangers invested heavily in Lafrenière, both financially and organizationally, and selling low would be an admission that the experiment didn’t work.

Ideally, New York won’t have to make that decision.

But if Lafrenière can’t establish himself this season, the Rangers may eventually have no choice.

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Blueshirts Could Simply Take Lafrenière Out of the Spotlight

Before the Rangers start calling teams about Lafrenière, there’s another option they could explore.

Move him down the lineup.

If Lafrenière can’t establish himself as a legitimate top-six player, the Rangers could reduce his responsibilities and see what happens when some of the pressure comes off.

Sometimes players simply need a different environment to rediscover their confidence.

A diminished role isn’t necessarily a punishment. It could actually give Lafrenière an opportunity to simplify his game, play against less challenging competition and regain some of the confidence that made him a first-overall pick in the first place.

Of course, that’s not the outcome the Rangers want.

They want Lafrenière to finally become the player they believed they were drafting.

If that doesn’t happen, however, New York will eventually have to accept reality. The Rangers can’t keep waiting forever for a breakthrough.

If the production doesn’t come, and a trade doesn’t make sense, reducing his role may be the only realistic alternative.

At some point, though, the Rangers will have to give up on the idea that Lafrenière is going to become the superstar they once expected.