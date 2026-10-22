Rangers Officially Sign 13-Year NHL Veteran

The New York Rangers have announced they have signed 13-year NHL veteran Luke Glendening to a one-year contract.

Glendening was signed to a PTO earlier this week by New York. Now, ahead of the Rangers’ game on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the veteran has been signed to an NHL contract.

“New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Luke Glendening on a one-year contract,” the team announced in a statement posted on its official team website.

Rangers Sign Luke Glendening

Per PuckPedia, the Rangers gave Glendening a one-year, one-way contract for $850,000.

“The #NYR signed 37 y/o F Luke Glendening to a one year one-way $850K cap hit contract.”

Overall, it’s a good contract for New York, who bring in added veteran depth for a league minimum deal.

Luke Glendening NHL Career

The 37-year-old Glendening is a Grand Rapids, Michigan, native who was originally signed by his hometown Detroit Red Wings as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

He would go on to play the first eight seasons of his NHL career with Detroit before playing two years with the Dallas Stars, two years with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and then parts of last year with the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Overall, Glendening has played in 934 career regular-season NHL games with 85 goals and 175 points. He has also added 60 postseason games with seven goals and 11 points, including playing in 10 playoff games last season with the Flyers.

For NHL players, it’s truly a big deal for them to get to the 1,000-game mark, which is likely something that has helped give Glendening the added motivation to keep going and try to stick around the NHL despite starting this season with a contract.

With the Rangers, Glendening will likely get the chance to play a depth role and get minutes on the team’s fourth line and on the penalty kill as a veteran checker who brings some energy and the occasional goal to the table.

Four times during Glendening’s NHL career has he scored double-digits in goals scored.