Rangers Could Pivot Back To $9.5 Million Former Star

The New York Rangers have already undergone significant changes this offseason after a disappointing 2025–26 campaign. Among the most notable moves were trading Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth and acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Rangers are still reportedly looking to make additional moves, and according to a new report, they could consider bringing back a player that Rangers fans are familiar with.

Could The New York Rangers Bring Back Former Forward Vladimir Tarasenko?

According to NHL Insider Jarrod Prosser, UFA forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who remains on the open market and unsigned, could be targeted for a second tenure with the club.

“Another player who had a tour-of-duty in New York is the 34-year-old Tarasenko,” Prosser wrote. “He is certainly slowing down and isn’t the swiftest of skaters, but Tank is tough and a natural born goal scorer, tallying 23 goals ad 47 points for the Wild.”

However, Prosser noted that because Tarasenko isn’t known for his defensive play, he may not be the most ideal fit under head coach Mike Sullivan’s system.

“Despite his impressive hockey IQ, Tarasenko is hardly a defensive, forechecking menace. That may preclude him from coach Mike Sullivan’s system.”

Tarasenko was originally acquired by the Rangers in 2023 from the St. Louis Blues, whom he helped win the Stanley Cup in 2019, for Sammy Blais, defenseman Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

As a UFA that summer, Tarasenko signed a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators, and later was traded to the Florida Panthers at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, and helped the club win the Stanley Cup, earning his second championship ring.

Tarasenko then signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings with a $4.5 million salary cap hit, but was traded to the Minnesota Wild after just one season.

In the 906 career NHL games that he’s played, Tarasenko has scored 327 goals with 382 assists. He’s also contributed 51 goals with 27 assists in 132 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Rangers Acquired Pavel Dorofeyev From The Golden Knights

Rangers GM Chris Drury acquired forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights in return for the No. 26 and No. 92 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, and a top-10 protected first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

“His unique skill set and his production, specifically in goals, is something we were in need of,” Drury said. “We targeted him and we’re thrilled to pull off the trade with Vegas.”

“I think we’ve got some pretty talented players that can get him the puck as well, whether it’s 5-on-5 or power play,” Drury said. “The right age for us, the right production, excited to add him to our mix and I think he’s going to do extremely well for us.”

As part of their offseason moves, the Rangers also traded forward Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth, while also acquiring goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins as a replacement for the retired Jonathan Quick, who took a job with the organization as their director of goaltending development.