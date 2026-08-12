New York Rangers: Ticking Time Bomb Without a Clear Timer

There may not be a team under more pressure to succeed than the New York Rangers in 2026-27. Even in the wake of trading superstar winger Artemi Panarin and later center Vincent Trocheck, the Rangers are under pressure. That pressure stems from how the Rangers went about their retool. Vegas and Vancouver now own Rangers’ protected draft picks in 2028 and 2030. Those picks could move to 2029 or 2031.

In both instances, the team didn’t look to the distant future. The Rangers acquired Los Angeles’ best prospect, winger Liam Greentree, in the Panarin deal. Greentree is closer to the NHL than a possible 2026 first-round pick. In the Trocheck deal, the Rangers again ignored future draft capital, acquiring an NHL second-pair defenseman in Sean Durzi and a former first-round pick from Greentree’s draft class in center Cole Beaudoin.

The Rangers are looking to be competitive now. How will that impact the pending draft capital they owe? This is a team likely built to win tight games. That’s certainly possible with a Vezina-winning netminder who could one day have Hall of Fame credentials. It’s also possible with a perpetually underappreciated Norris-winning defenseman manning the blue line. Still, winning tight games as a formula means potential variance for a Rangers team that’s hoping for more stability than chaos in 2026.

The Rangers Protected Draft Pick Conundrum

GM Chris Drury gave up the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in the trade that sent J.T. Miller from Vancouver to New York. He likely didn’t anticipate that pick being that high. Then, with the option to defer to 2026, Drury chose to complete the trade in 2025.

Will the New York Rangers be in this position again? Recently, Vincent Mercogliano, writer for The Athletic, broke down what the Rangers’ situation looks like after the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. He noted that the team only has 11 ‘surefire’ NHL players under contract next summer, leaving New York with roughly $35 million in cap space.

Notably, forwards Will Cuylle, Tye Kartye and Matt Rempe will be arbitration-eligible next summer. Cuylle hasn’t quite proven he’s a top-six piece. Kartye looked capable in a bottom-six role, albeit in a small sample. Rempe is, at best, a fourth-line player. Noah Labar, Jaroslav Chmelar, Gabe Perreault and Adam Sykora will be restricted free agents who aren’t arbitration-eligible. It’s not clear if Juuso Parsinnen and Braden Schneider will still be with the Rangers by next summer.

That’s a significant turnover opportunity for a Rangers team with two different protected draft picks looming.

The Variables at Play

Mercogliano reiterated that the team’s greatest challenge is finding a top center for the future. Even if Mika Zibanejad’s renaissance extends into this season, the Rangers still have long-term concerns at the position. That’s even more noteworthy if J.T. Miller does not return to form after a nightmarish 2025-26 season.

As a result, the Rangers’ protected draft picks place pressure on the team. That said, the timeline of that pressure is unclear. They own their 2027 first-round pick, which means they technically aren’t yet on the clock. If the Rangers underachieve for a third consecutive season, does that pick become a trade chip to try and stave off disaster in 2028?

NHL’s Biggest Markets Playing Roulette with Protected Draft Picks

Toronto, knowing they don’t have first-round draft picks in either of the next two seasons, has made it clear what direction it intends to head. The Rangers seem to be following a similar path. The only question is whether the length of time on that ticking time bomb makes any difference.

Winger Pavel Dorofeyev cost the Rangers a top-10 protected 2028 first-round draft pick. Simultaneously, they traded a top-10 protected 2030 first-round draft pick for defenseman Marcus Pettersson. That means the Rangers, under the strictest mathematical terms, don’t have to be good until the 2028-29 season.

The question is simple, but it’s hard to answer. If the Rangers are bad this season, do they trust the path they’re on, with the hopes of avoiding a catastrophe when the Dorofeyev bill comes due? Do they change course again? Could the Rangers eventually determine that a rebuild is their only option?

Tick. Do the Rangers hear it? Tick. Two of the Rangers’ protected draft picks are at stake. Tick.