New York Rangers Continue Their Pursuit of Rising Hurricanes Star

The New York Rangers were one of the NHL’s biggest letdowns in 2025/26, and after bringing in two-time Stanley Cup winning Head Coach Mike Sullivan, it’s safe to say that they expected to be competing at the highest level.

When they failed, the team pivoted and moved Artemi Panarin at the trade deadline, but with a core group that’s still got veteran stars and promising young names, they are a genuine bounce back candidate for the 2026/27 season. This off-season, they’ve already added NHL ready first-round pick Alberts Smits to the left side of their defense, and according to reports, they’re not done adding to the blue line.

New York Rangers Push to Land Alexander Nikishin

One player the team clearly have their hearts set on is Carolina Hurricanes young blue liner Alexander Nikishin, who was once seen as one of the most exciting prospects in the league. Despite playing a solid role in the Stanley Cup victory, Nikishin is clearly upset with his role in Carolina, to the point where many expect him to be dealt at some point this summer.

The Rangers are a perfect fit for the 24-year-old, and according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, they’ve been trying to work out a deal with their Metropolitan Division rivals already this off-season. However, the Rangers offered a picks-only trade, while the ‘Canes are looking for a player in return, and while they weren’t able to get a deal done, Friedman believes that the Rangers will continue their pursuit for the talented former third-round pick.

“I heard the Rangers offered picks including a 1st and Carolina was like, we want a player,” said Friedman. “I think the Rangers are trying again, we’ll see; they really want him; he would be happy going there.”

Alexander Nikishin Would be a Perfect fit in New York

Although Nikishin has the ability to be a 22-minute per game player, with Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker ahead of him in the Hurricanes lineup, it appears as though he’s been severely limited. That doesn’t sit well with the young Russian defenseman, and while New York isn’t the only destination, they certainly make sense as an organization that could capitalize on his unique talents.

This past season, Nikishin played his first full year in Carolina, tallying 11 goals and 33 points across 81 games played, and in the post-season he stepped his game up to another level, and while he only had 1 assist in that time, he played a key role for a Hurricanes team that were not fun to play against for rival teams.

At this moment, it’s unclear which players the ‘Canes are seeking in a deal with the Rangers, but as they look to go back-to-back in 2026/27, they clearly want roster help right now, and if New York are happy to give up a player, this could be a massive addition for a Rangers team that could be bouncing back to the playoffs themselves next season.