Rangers Reportedly Interested In Trading $52.15 Million Star

It’s been an offseason of change for the New York Rangers, who have undergone several personnel moves involving multiple roster players after they didn’t come close to achieving a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025-26, their first season under new head coach Mike Sullivan.

While they did eventually trade away forward Vincent Trocheck, which they were rumored to be doing at the NHL Trade Deadline in March, they did acquire forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and ink him to a long-term contract extension.

But are there more changes on the way?

The New York Rangers Could Consider A Change With Former First Overall Draft Pick Alexis Lafreniere

During a recent ’32 Thoughts’ podcast, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman hinted that an additional change could be made involving former first overall Draft selection Alexis Lafreniere if the club doesn’t get off to a good start in 2026-27.

“You can either trade your problem or solve your problem,” Friedman explained on a recent ’32 Thoughts’ podcast. “It’s always better to solve your problem, and I think that there’s a bit of a chance here for a new lease on life for him with the team, and I think that’s real important that it starts well for them next year.”

Despite being heavily involved in trade rumors in recent months, there hasn’t been quite as much chatter in the last several weeks since the most recent season came to a close.

“Lafreniere, I think, is in a better place. And I think they’re in a better place with him,” Friedman said. “I think there was a time last year where everyone didn’t think this was in a place that it would work. I think there’s a bit of a better feeling now post-Panarin that there’s more of a role for him, where he can be successful.”

Just how close are the Rangers to returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since they most recently made the Eastern Conference Final in 2024?

“Honestly, I don’t know what to expect from these guys next year,” Friedman said. “I think they should be better, but Trocheck is a big hole. I think Lafreniere, if it’s really going in the direction it sounded like it was going at the end of last year, I think it would be massive for these guys.”

The Rangers Selected Alexis Lafreniere With The First Overall Pick In The 2020 NHL Draft

Despite qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020, the Rangers inexplicably won the NHL Draft Lottery, and selected Lafreniere with the first overall pick.

While he’s not had the kind of career trajectory as previous first overall picks like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Jack Hughes, and Macklin Celebrini, Lafreniere has been a positive addition to the Rangers lineup.

In late 2024, the Rangers re-signed Lafreniere to a seven year, $52.15 million contract, which he said he was “fired up” for.

“Feeling good,” Lafreniere said after signing his contract. “I’m happy to be done with it and fired up to stay for seven more years. It’s nice to get it done. Now I can just focus on the season and try to help the team win.”

So far in 462 career NHL games, Lafreniere has scored 116 goals with 134 assists.