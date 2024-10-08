Rangers Superstar Turns Down ‘Highest Goalie Contract’ in NHL History: Report

New York Rangers superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin has turned down the highest goalie contract in NHL history, according to NHL insider Kevin Weekes.

Weekes took to social media on Tuesday to reveal Shesterkin turned down an eight-year $88 million extension with the Rangers. The Russian would have been the highest-paid goalie in NHL history but he decided to turn down the contract.

It’s uncertain why Shesterkin decided to turn down the contract that would have paid him $11 million per season. But, it appears the Russian wants even more money than that.

Shesterkin is entering the final year of his four-year $22.67 million deal that pays him $5.66 million per season.

Last season with the Rangers, Shesterkin went 36-17-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .913 SV% as he led New York to the best record in the NHL.

The Rangers open its 2024-25 NHL season on October 9 on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Shesterkin Made Concerning Comments About His Future

With Shesterkin entering the final year of his deal, he was eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

However, no extension was reached, and during training camp, the superstar goalie commented on his future and he said he wasn’t sure what the future holds for him.

“I love the organization, I love the team, I love the fans. So, of course, it would be great to stay here, but you never know what can happen,” Shesterkin said… “I have one more year. I don’t care about it… It’s work for my agent. I just want to be focused on my game and on practice every day.”

As Shesterkin said, he was letting his agent handle all the negotiations, but just before the season started he decided to turn down the lengthy contract extension.

Shesterkin is one of the best goalies in the NHL and has been with the Rangers since the 2019-20 season. He took over as the starter in the 2021-22 season.

Rangers GM Wants to Sign Shesterkin Long-Term

When the Rangers opened up training camp, general manager Chris Drury spoke to the media and spoke about Shesterkin’s contract.

Drury said the goal is to keep Shesterkin in New York for a long time, but wouldn’t get into how negotiations were going.

“I’m not going to get into any private discussions or negotiations with Igor or his agents publicly, but you all know what I think of Igor and what we all think of Igor around here and we certainly hope he’s here and a Ranger for a long time,” Drury said. “You know how important he is to our team and our organization. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure he’s here for a long time.”

Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL in 2021-22. He is one the league’s best goalies and Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said it’s a big relief having one of the best goalies in the NHL.

“Igor was just fantastic and his playoffs were outstanding,” Laviolette said. “It’s such an important position, it’s nice that you don’t have to talk that much about it.”

Shesterkin was selected 118th overall in the 2014 NHL draft.