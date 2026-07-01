Breaking: Rangers Ship Vincent Trocheck To Western Conference

There was rampant speculation that the New York Rangers would trade forward Vincent Trocheck in the days and weeks leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline in March, especially in the wake of the club trading Artemi Panarin to the New York Rangers.

Despite the rumors, Trocheck wasn’t dealt by GM Chris Drury, and remained with the club through the end of the season. However, he was right back in the midst of rumors, and now, he’s found out his fate.

On the opening day of NHL Free Agency, the Rangers have traded Trocheck to the Western Conference, shipping him to the Utah Mammoth. The trade was confirmed by NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, though details are still yet to be released as to what the Rangers are getting in return.

The New York Rangers Have Traded Vincent Trocheck To The Utah Mammoth

Trocheck is now on his way to the Mammoth, and Rangers fans now know what the return for him will be.

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers are receiving Sean Durzi and Cole Beaudoin, along with a third-round draft pick, in return.

Trocheck Recently Made A Change In His Representation

Following the passing of longtime agent Steve Reich last June, Trocheck continued under the umbrella of O2K Worldwide Management Group through the end of last season.

Since then, Trocheck opted for new representation by signing with Pat Brisson of Creative Artists Agency.

Brisson is widely regarded as one of the most influential agents in hockey, representing a number of marquee NHL players, including Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Eichel, and brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes.