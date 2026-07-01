It’s been a busy offseason so far for New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury, who acquired scoring forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and locked him up to a massive extension.
Not only did Drury acquire goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick and prospect winger Kalle Vaisanen, but he’s also now added more offense to the club to help offset the loss of Vincent Trocheck, who was traded to the Utah Mammoth.
Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker
It’s been a busy offseason so far for New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury, who acquired scoring forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and locked him up to a massive extension.Not only did Drury acquire goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick and prospect winger […]
New York Rangers Sign Former 28-Goal Scoring Forward