New York Rangers Sign Former 28-Goal Scoring Forward

It’s been a busy offseason so far for New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury, who acquired scoring forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and locked him up to a massive extension.

Not only did Drury acquire goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick and prospect winger Kalle Vaisanen, but he’s also now added more offense to the club to help offset the loss of Vincent Trocheck, who was traded to the Utah Mammoth.

The Rangers have signed Oliver Bjorkstrand, according to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman.

Additional details have since been leaked, and it’s a one-year contract worth $4.5 million, per Puck Pedia.