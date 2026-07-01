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New York Rangers Sign Former 28-Goal Scoring Forward

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Oliver Bjorkstrand #22 of the Seattle Kraken skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2023 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Kraken 6-3.
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Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

It’s been a busy offseason so far for New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury, who acquired scoring forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and locked him up to a massive extension.

Not only did Drury acquire goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick and prospect winger Kalle Vaisanen, but he’s also now added more offense to the club to help offset the loss of Vincent Trocheck, who was traded to the Utah Mammoth.

The Rangers have signed Oliver Bjorkstrand, according to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman.

Additional details have since been leaked, and it’s a one-year contract worth $4.5 million, per Puck Pedia.

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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New York Rangers Sign Former 28-Goal Scoring Forward

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