Rangers Top 3 2026 NHL Draft Options at #5

The New York Rangers will head into the 2026 NHL Draft picking at #5. The Blueshirts were initially slotted to pick third, but ended up dropping as the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks moved up into the first and second spots, respectively.

That said, the Rangers have an opportunity to draft a potential franchise player with that pick. Since it’s impossible to predict with 100% accuracy what will happen in the first four picks ahead of them, here’s a look at the top three options the Rangers will have at #5.

Top 3 2026 NHL Draft Options at #5 for New York Rangers

Rangers Could Find Franchise Blueliner in Chase Reid

The Athletic’s mock draft projects the Rangers landing a potential franchise blueliner in Chase Reid at #5. Reid is the most intriguing prospect heading into the draft, as his stock rose significantly in the final games of the season.

He also impressed at the NHL Combine, potentially rising the ranks even more. Corey Pronman of The Athletic ranks Reid as the top prospect in the draft. Reid has drawn comparisons to Seth Jones of the Florida Panthers.

That’s not a bad skill set to have in a future number-one blueliner. That skill set will become even more crucial if the Rangers jettison Adam Fox in the not-too-distant future.

Keaton Verhoeff Could Be an Ideal Complementary Piece

Assuming Adam Fox remains on Broadway for the remainder of his career, the Rangers will need another complementary blueliner to solidify the defensive corps.

That’s where someone like Keaton Verhoeff could come into the picture. Pronman lists Verhoeff as the third-best prospect, with the mock draft showing him going seventh to the Seattle Kraken.

There was a time when Verhoeff was considered a potential rival to Gavin McKenna as the first-overall pick. He could very well go in the top four if a team like, say, the Sharks or even the Chicago Blackhawks decides to take him.

If he slides to #5, the Rangers should seriously consider the 6’3”, 212-pound Verhoeff, who’s drawn comparisons to another Panthers’ defenseman, Aaron Ekblad.

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Blueshirts Could Reach a Little with Viggo Bjorck

Let’s assume the Rangers wanted to take a forward instead of a defenseman. There could be a couple of scenarios in which the Blueshirts could end up with Ivar Stenberg or Caleb Malhotra still on the board at #5.

If either Stenberg or Malhotra were still on the board, the Rangers should take whichever one is available. But assuming that Stenberg and Malhotra have been selected, the club could reach for Viggo Bjorck at #5.

Bjorck is the next-best center after Malhotra in the draft. Even if he’s somewhat undersized at 5’9” and 177 pounds, he projects to be a Logan Stankoven-type player. His scouting report describes him as tough, often winning pick battles against men, even as a 17-year-old.

Scouts believe he could become a top-six center in the NHL. That sounds like something the Rangers could certainly use. With J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck, and Mika Zibanejad getting on in years, the Blueshirts will need someone like Bjorck to help complement up-and-coming centers like Noah Laba and Carey Terrance.