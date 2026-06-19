Rangers Forward Vincent Trocheck Announces Significant Change

It was not a good season by any stretch of the imagination for the New York Rangers, who were not only the NHL’s worst club on home ice, but also didn’t come close to earning a berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It marked the second consecutive season that the Rangers failed to play beyond the 82nd game of the regular season, and as they fell further out of the postseason race, Rangers GM Chris Drury traded star forward Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings for a rather insignificant return. And while the Rangers were rumored to be trying to trade veteran forward Vincent Trocheck, he ultimately remained in place through the end of the season and wasn’t dealt away.

However, Trocheck’s situation could soon change in the coming weeks and months, as he continues to be heavily embroiled in trade rumors. And earlier this week, Trocheck decided to make a major move in his representation.

New York Rangers Forward Vincent Trocheck Has Changed Agents

Trocheck had long been represented by agent Steve Reich, who unfortunately passed away last June. However, Trocheck remained with the same agency, O2K Worldwide Management Group, through this most recent season.

That’s changed, as Trocheck is now represented by Pat Brisson of Creative Artists Agency. Brisson represents some of the highest-profile names in the NHL today, including Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Eichel, and Quinn and Jack Hughes.

According to NHL Insider Darren Dreger, Trocheck’s agency switch ought to trigger even more trade speculation.

“Sources say Vincent Trochek has hired Pat Brisson and CAA to represent him moving forward,” Dreger wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Trochek was a target of trade speculation heading into the Deadline, so this change will fuel more of that in the days ahead. Lots of teams interested.”

Vincent Trocheck Was Not Traded By The Rangers At The 2026 Trade Deadline

In the days leading up to the Trade Deadline in March, Trocheck made it clear that he knew a deal was possible, but that he would prefer to be on a contending team.

“Well, I do want to be a on team that’s a good team,” Trocheck said. “If I’m going to get traded and it’s to a team that’s in the same situation as us, then I don’t want to move. That sounds miserable in a new city. And I am 32 years old. I would like to win a Stanley Cup. So if I am going to get traded I would like to go to a team that’s winning or has a chance to win. I have a 12-team no-trade clause so the teams that are on that are obviously teams I don’t want to go to.”

However, according to Rangers GM Chris Drury, the club will still have an opportunity in the offseason to get something done with Trocheck.

“There’s a certain amount of teams, obviously, that are pushing towards getting in the playoffs. Teams and rosters look to get reset and do different things in the offseason,” Drury said after the trade deadline.

“Teams will be looking at free agents and different things, and maybe moving draft picks once picks are set in stone after the lottery and after the playoffs. So, a lot of factors that go into it, and we’ll certainly be ready and opportunistic when and where we can.”