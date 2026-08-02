NY Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Penguins 35-Goal Star Winger

The New York Rangers have undoubtedly had a busy offseason. The Blueshirts have brought in many new players this offseason as they look to turn things around during the 2026-27 season.

While the Rangers have made several moves this offseason, it is fair to argue that they should not be done just yet. When looking at their current roster, they would benefit by adding another skilled winger to solidify their top six.

One trade candidate who could make a lot of sense for the Rangers to target because of this is Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell. The 33-year-old forward has been the subject of trade rumors once again this offseason and would be a nice pickup for the Rangers if acquired.

Due to this, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that has the Rangers acquiring Rakell from the Penguins in a late-summer move.

Rangers Get:

Rickard Rakell

Penguins Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

2028 Second-Round Pick

Carey Terrance

With this move, the Rangers would be acquiring a proven top-six winger in Rakell. The Penguins, on the other hand, would land two draft picks and an interesting forward prospect in Terrance.

Penguins’ Rickard Rakell Could Be Strong Fit in the Rangers’ Lineup

With the Rangers needing another highly skilled forward, it would make a lot of sense if they made a push for Rakell. He would have the potential to be a very strong addition to the Rangers’ top six as they look to compete for a playoff spot during the 2026-27 season.

When looking for a specific spot in the Rangers’ lineup where Rakell could work, their second line with J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere stands out. Rakell would give this line a forward who can make an impact with both his scoring and playmaking.

However, Rakell could also be a real candidate to play on the Rangers’ first line with Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Dorofeyev. In either scenario, the Rangers’ top six would look stronger if they added a forward like Rakell to their group.

Rakell’s stats from the last two seasons also show why he could fit nicely in the Rangers’ top six and on their power play. In 60 games last season with the Penguins, he recorded 24 goals and 48 points. This was after he set career highs with 35 goals, 35 assists, and 70 points in 81 games for Pittsburgh in 2024-25.

Rakell’s Contract Could Get the Attention of the Rangers

With the Rangers being a team focused on both the present and the future, Rakell could be a player that catches their eye. While he is 33 years old, he is also signed through the 2027-28 season. With this, he would be more than a one-year rental for the Rangers if acquired.

The Rangers have shown with their offseason moves that they are open to making big splashes as they continue to retool their group. Because of this, it would make sense if they made a real run for Rakell this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can strike a deal for the Penguins forward, but the fit looks good on paper.