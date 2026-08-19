New York Rangers Bringing Back Critical Piece of K’Andre Miller Deal, For Now

For months, Scott Morrow’s contract situation was a big question for Rangers fans.

That question has finally been answered. The Rangers announced Scott Morrow’s new contract on Wednesday. Hardly a sign of faith, Morrow signed a one-year deal worth $850,000. The contract will carry a minor-league salary of $125,000. If Morrow spends any time in Hartford or any other minor league affiliate this season, his pay will drop significantly.

The Rangers believed Morrow could be a critical piece of their defense. Consequently, he was part of the 2025 trade that sent defenseman K’Andre Miller to Carolina. In year one, Morrow didn’t really live up to that. Now, the big question is whether he can be the successor to Braden Schneider on the third pair.

This is a Tryout for Scott Morrow

Notably, if the Rangers organization wanted to issue Morrow a vote of confidence, they could have made this a one-way contract. Instead, the Rangers bought some insurance in case Morrow winds up playing in the AHL this season.

This is a curious spot for both the player and the team. Now that the ink is dry on Scott Morrow’s contract, he’s eligible for waivers. When training camp opens, Morrow will be in an instant battle for a roster spot. It’s a precarious position for him, and it’s certainly not one the Rangers likely envisioned when they made Morrow the only prospect returned in last summer’s trade of K’Andre Miller.

The Braden Schneider Factor Works in Scott Morrow’s Favor

The biggest factor here is Braden Schneider. The right-handed defenseman has long been a favorite of the Rangers despite some alarming advanced and simple metrics. Whether you are an expected goals-head or an actual goals-head, Schneider leaves a lot to be desired. Schneider signed a one-year contract worth $5.5 million over the summer. As a result, the Rangers’ cap situation worsened considerably. The team reportedly had been shopping him long before Scott Morrow’s contract status crystallized. However, they could seemingly not find a deal they liked. Schneider’s uncertain status is the biggest factor helping Morrow’s chances of both making and staying on the roster.

Internal Factors Helping Scott Morrow’s Chances

The Rangers front office created a crowded blue line. Training camp will cull some of those players, and Morrow might be one of them. Still, Morrow does have a few factors working in his favor.

First, his actual cap hit is useful for a Rangers team that is likely going to be tight to the cap early in the season. Second, the team is much deeper on the left than the right, giving Morrow a better chance to make the team, even if it’s as a seventh defenseman. Third, he, Matthew Robertson and Urho Vaakanainen are likely all competing for two roster spots. While there’s an outside chance the Rangers could keep all three, Vaakanainen, now in the final year of a two-year, $1.55 million annual deal, seemed to fall out of favor with coach Mike Sullivan last season. If the former Finnish first-round pick can’t separate himself from Morrow and fellow lefty Matthew Robertson, his cap hit provides greater relief in the minors.

Lastly, Scott Morrow’s contract makes him eligible for waivers. The Rangers brass may balk at losing Morrow for nothing.

Wildcard Factors at Play

The Rangers selected Latvian Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in June. The left-handed defenseman is expected to push for a roster spot out of camp. Still, if he doesn’t blow the Rangers away, they have no incentive to force him into the lineup. Drew Fortescue is another left-handed wildcard. The Rangers burned the first year of his entry-level contract by signing him at the end of last season. As a result, Fortescue got a cup of coffee with the big club. There’s no guarantee he’s the player to win the job, but he should at least get a chance.

Morrow Needs to Find a New Level to Justify a Roster Spot

Morrow finished with just six points in 29 games last season. He finished minus-four at five-on-five. His metrics ranged from below average to average, making him not much of a needle-mover. The Rangers are betting that Morrow, once considered a top defensive prospect in the league, has found a new level. With Hartford, he scored 19 points in 34 games while upping his physical engagement. The bet, however, isn’t much when looking at Scott Morrow’s contract.

The flexibility he can provide, permitting a Schneider trade to finally happen, is a valuable asset. There’s no value, though, if Morrow shows no growth. Consequently, he can’t continue to be the player who looked indecisive and was regularly behind the play.

Morrow’s at a fork in the road. As the great Yogi Berra once almost said, he should take it.