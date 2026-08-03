NY Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Young Star Center From Kraken

The New York Rangers have had themselves a very busy offseason. They have brought in several new players, like Pavel Dorofeyev, Marcus Petersson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joonas Korpisalo, Sean Durzi, and Joe Veleno. The Rangers‘ roster is looking a bit deeper than it did last season, but it is also fair to argue that they should not be done making moves yet.

After trading Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth, the Rangers would be wise to add another skilled center to their roster. While there are not too many notable center trade candidates at this point in the offseason, Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright is out there. With that, the Rangers should strongly consider making a push for him.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Rangers acquire Wright from the Kraken in a big summer swap.

Rangers Get:

Shane Wright

Kraken Get:

2027 First-Round Pick (Top 10 Protected)

2028 Fifth-Round Pick

Scott Morrow

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in a young center who has the potential to become a high-impact forward in the NHL. The Kraken, on the other hand, would get two draft picks and a promising prospect defenseman in Morrow.

Kraken’s Shane Wright Would Be Perfect Fit on Retooling Rangers

With the Rangers being in a retool, Wright is exactly the kind of young skilled forward that they should not be afraid to take a chance on. The potential for him to emerge as a legitimate top-six center in the NHL is still there, and he very well could take that next step if given a fresh start on a team like the Rangers.

If the Rangers acquired Wright, he could slot well at their second-line center spot if J.T. Miller moved to the wing. The idea of Wright centering a line with Alexis Lafreniere and Miller is an intriguing one. However, Wright could also work well with Dorofeyev and Gabriel Perreault as his wingers, too.

Yet, even if the Rangers started off playing Wright on the third line, it would have the potential to benefit them. Wright would be a nice upgrade over Noah Laba in that role and could provide them with more secondary offensive production if brought in.

Wright would also be an obvious option for the Rangers’ power play because of his high offensive potential.

Wright Could Break Out on the Rangers

While Wright has had some growing pains with his development, the possibility of him breaking out is still undoubtedly there. Keep in mind, he is only 22 years old, and he has a lot of potential. It is exactly why the Kraken selected him with the fourth-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Sometimes a player needs a change of scenery, and that could very well be the case with Wright. Playing for a head coach like Mike Sullivan could help Wright tremendously, so it would make a lot of sense if the Rangers considered making a real run for him.

It will be interesting to see if the Rangers try to strike a deal for Wright, but the fit looks strong on paper.