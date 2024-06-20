Rangers Get Multi-Million Cap Space Boost Thanks to Sharks Claim

The San Jose Sharks claimed Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers on June 20. The franchise announced the move, removing a sizable salary from New York’s books.

This move marks New York general manager Chris Drury‘s start to work in offseason affairs following the extension of a former No. 2 pick. It can also be considered a win for the GM, as the Sharks saved him a hefty amount of money.

With the Sharks’ claim of Goodrow, the Rangers can forget about buying the forward out. Consequently, New York doesn’t have to worry about Goodrow’s $3,641,667 value anymore.

CapFriendly projects the Rangers to have approximately $12.8 million in cap space following Goodrow’s departure and entering the offseason.

The Sharks benefit by adding a veteran center capable of mentoring younger players on their roster. However, it’s fair to say the Rangers will be the happiest franchise here by removing his deal from their payroll.

Goodrow Could Be Upset by Rangers’ Handling of the Situation

Barclay Goodrow’s return to San Jose signifies a reunion with a team where he started his career after going undrafted.

Goodrow, 31, brings a wealth of experience to the rebuilding franchise (which will make the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft) and is familiar with San Jose. The center played the first 268 games of his career there. He scored 26 goals and assisted 45 for 71 total points.

However, reports indicate that Goodrow was displeased with how the Rangers managed the situation. That’s mostly because of the no-trade clause he boasted in his deal and the decision to waive him.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post revealed some details about the move on June 19, once the claim was announced. According to Brooks, Goodrow might have had the Sharks on his 15-team no-trade list.

“After speaking to multiple sources on Wednesday, there is widespread belief that Barclay Goodrow had included the Sharks on his 15-team, no-trade list. GM Chris Drury got around by placing No. 21 on waivers, where San Jose exercised the first claim,” Brooks wrote.

Furthermore, Brooks wrote that Goodrow’s opinion about a potential return to San Jose was not considered when he was placed on waivers and that this move “was ruthless” by Rangers GM Drury.

“We’re told that Goodrow’s 15-trade list included teams in less-than-desirable locations and those who are not contenders. San Jose would fit into that last category. But the 31-year-old’s feelings did not enter into this,” Brooks wrote.

New York Rangers Offseason Moves

The Rangers’ decision to waive Goodrow was driven purely by financial reasons and to create much-needed cap space ahead of the offseason.

Goodrow’s contract carried a $3.6 million cap hit and was widely considered excessive. The veteran is a bottom-six player whose output did not justify the expense.

The third-line center was good defensively but only scored 4 goals in 80 regular-season games in 2024. He averaged 12:34 minutes of playing time. That’s subpar production considering the price paid for it.

Before this move, the Rangers had less than $10 million in cap space. The Rangers will now enter the offseason with nearly $13 million after waiving Goodrow.

As Peter Baugh and Eric Stephens of The Athletic reported following this news, the relationship between Sharks GM Mike Grier and his fellow GM in New York Drury could have factored into the transaction.

“Grier and Drury had plenty of connections,” they wrote. “The two were roommates at Boston University. They played on the Terriers’ 1995 NCAA title club. Drury gave his former Buffalo Sabres teammate a role in the Rangers’ front office that helped pave the way to Grier getting the Sharks’ GM job.”