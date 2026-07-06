New York Rangers Shut Down Trade Interest in Veteran Star

The New York Rangers were one of the National Hockey League’s biggest letdowns in 2025/26, and as a result, the team made some moves that surprised plenty of people, with the biggest being the trade of Artemi Panarin, who was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings.

Coming into the 2026 off-season, the direction in the Big Apple was unclear, but this off-season, the team were aggressive in both adding veterans and dealing them, and with this current roster, they could be a potential Wild Card threat in the coming season. Already this summer, we’ve seen them deal veteran Vincent Trocheck while taking interest in other players that are yet to be traded, but according to reports, there’s at least one big name that’s off limits for the time being.

Rival Teams Told ‘No’ Emphatically on Adam Fox

Despite moving Trocheck, it was unclear just how many veterans or experienced players the Rangers would want to move out, but as of right now, we have an answer on perhaps their most important veteran of all. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, several teams this off-season have approached the Rangers with talks surrounding star defenseman Adam Fox, to which the team have reportedly responded; ‘get lost’.

It’s unclear if this will remain their stance through the regular season, because if the team continue to struggle, they may need to pivot their roster building plans, and that could lead them to opening up on Fox trade talks.

Over the past three years, the Rangers have gone from the Eastern Conference Finals to the third worst record in the league, and in that time, they’ve traded Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Panarin, Trocheck and other key veterans, so for rival teams looking for an upgrade on the blue line, it makes sense that they would call Chris Drury about Fox.

Adam Fox Remains an Elite Defenseman in the NHL

While Fox draws immense criticism from fans, he remains one of the best all-round defenseman in the National Hockey League, and even with the teams struggles in 2025/26, he continued to produce at a high level. Across 55 games, Fox tallied 9 goals and 53 points, with his 422 points across his 489 game career showing just how consistent he has been in producing points for the Rangers.

There’s more to the game than that, sure, but in Fox, the Rangers have a high level leader that can also put the puck in the back of the net while also playing a role as a playmaker, and in the modern NHL, he’s a fantastic blue liner that any team would love to have on their team.

Clearly, there are plenty of teams out there that would want Fox as well, and while the Rangers tun could change if they continue to struggle in their pursuit under Chris Drury to make a Stanley Cup push, as of right now heading into the 2026/27 campaign, it remains a hard ‘no’ on trading Fox for anyone.