The New York Rangers have been devastated by injuries to their goaltenders this season, starting with Igor Shesterkin’s season-ending lower-body ailment.

The good news is that backup Joonas Korpisalo has returned from his respective injury, but GM Chris Drury has decided to shore up the position with a trade.

The Rangers have acquired Arvid Soderblom, who was recently waived by the Chicago Blackhawks, and in return, sent depth goalie Spencer Martin to the Windy City.

The New York Rangers Acquire Arvid Soderblom From The Chicago Blackhawks

The Rangers have confirmed that they have acquired Arvid Soderblom from the Blackhawks and sent Spencer Martin to Chicago in return.

“OFFICIAL: We have acquired goaltender Arvid Soderblom from Chicago in exchange for goaltender Spencer Martin,” the Rangers reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Soderblom, who was never drafted into the NHL, signed with the Blackhawks as a free agent in 2021. So far in his NHL career, he’s compiled a record of 25-68-15 with a 3.65 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage while playing for poor Chicago squads.

This season, he went 0-3-0 with a 4.67 goals-against average and a .842 save percentage, and was placed on waivers; he went unclaimed and was sent to the American Hockey League affiliate Rockford IceHogs.

The Rangers Traded Spencer Martin To Chicago

Martin was originally taken by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft after emerging as a top goaltending prospect with the Mississauga Steelheads. He signed with the Avalanche in 2014 and made his NHL debut in 2017, spending the next several seasons moving between organizations and the minor leagues.

Martin’s biggest NHL opportunity came with Vancouver during the 2021-22 season. After starting the year with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, he was thrust into action when the Canucks’ top two goaltenders became unavailable.

Martin later spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes, not getting much work at the NHL level while spending significant time in the AHL. During the 2024-25 season, he earned a shutout with the Hurricanes and won 20 games in 31 AHL appearances with the Chicago Wolves.

After briefly playing in the KHL with CSKA Moscow, Martin returned to North America in November 2025, signing a two-year deal with the Rangers and joining the Hartford Wolf Pack.

So far in his NHL career, Martin has gone 25-33-8 with a 3.62 goals-against average, a .881 save percentage, and has one shutout.