Rangers Targeting a Top-Six Forward Addition

The New York Rangers are hoping for a bounce back season after a disappointing 2025-2026 campaign. The Rangers finished last in the eastern conference last year after high expectations going into the season of a potential return to the postseason. This has led to an offseason of turnover for New York with what will be a new-look squad in 2026-2027. It is possible that this team still sees more movement this summer as general manager Chris Drury continues to asses the market for additions.

Rangers have a Hole in their Forward Core

The area of the Rangers lineup that is the most questionable heading into the oncoming season is the offense. The forward core has been significantly altered with the trade of Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings midway through last season and Vincent Trocheck departing to the Utah Mammoth this summer.

New York has a hole in their current offensive rotation that they the need to fill if they wish to get back into the playoff mix this year. Rangers beat reporter Vincent Mercogliano emphasized this point on the Athletic Hockey Show, stating: “They understand and recognize…that the forward group, especially the top six, needs more firepower; in an ideal world they would love to get another top six forward.”

Rangers Still Gauging the Market

According to Daily Faceoff, the Rangers projected top-six consists of Gabriel Perreault, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Dorofeyev on line one. The second line consists of Oliver Bjorkstrand, J.T Miller and Alexis Lafreniere. The addition of Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights helps. He provides firepower to this group as he amassed 37 goals in the regular season and 12 more in the postseason. The power play in particular is where Dorofeyev should be able to make an impact on this team.

However, this is a forward group that looks considerably less dangerous than recent seasons. The hope is that Perreault can take a major step in the right direction in what will be his sophomore campaign. He will likely receive an increased role compared to his rookie season where he was often buried lower in the lineup. Another player to watch will be Lafreniere; if there was ever a time to have that breakout season that has been long-anticipated from the 2020 first overall pick, now would be that time.

No matter which way you slice it, this is an offense that needs another weapon towards the top of the forward rotation. Drury has been assessing the market when it comes to attempting to fill that void. The problem he faces this close to the season is a free agent market devoid of viable options. And with regards to making a trade, the Rangers are far from the only team looking to upgrade their offense. As a result, acquiring an elite forward would be very expensive for this team. It is difficult to pull off moves this late in the offseason. If the Rangers are to make a further addition to this club, that move may have to wait until the new season gets underway and league activity picks up again.