Insider Links Rangers to 2 Veteran Forwards in Free Agency

TThe New York Rangers are expected to show interest in veteran free agent forwards Tyler Toffoli and Max Pacioretty, The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reported.

New York enters the offseason with just over $9 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly. But, the Rangers will be getting more as all signs point to the San Jose Sharks claiming Barclay Goodrow off waivers, which will open another $3.6 million.

With New York having additional cap space, Baugh writes that he expects the Rangers to pursue Toffoli.

“My sense is the Rangers looked at Tyler Toffoli around the trade deadline, and now he’ll be a free agent after finishing last season with the Winnipeg Jets. At 32, Toffoli is likely looking at his last chance to get a larger deal, and he could fetch a contract around four years at more than $5 million annually. The Rangers could find a way to make that work, but they’d probably need to clear some cap space via trades. We’ll see how willing general manager Chris Drury is to make that happen. Toffoli had 30-plus goals each of the past two seasons,” Baugh wrote.

Along with Toffoli, Baugh links the Rangers to Pacioretty, who he feels like will be a cheaper option, if New York tries to save cap space in free agency.

“If New York goes the cheaper route, Washington Capitals unrestricted free agent Max Pacioretty could be an option. The Rangers were among the teams that inquired about him at the deadline, but he decided not to waive his no-trade clause at that point. After missing all but four games in 2022-23, the 35-year-old had four goals and 23 points in 47 regular-season games with the Capitals, then one assist in four playoff games against the Rangers. Like Drury, he’s from Connecticut,” Baugh added.

Toffoli spent last year with the New Jersey Devils and Jets. He finished the year recording 33 goals and 22 assists for 55 points. Pacioretty, meanwhile, recorded 4 goals and 19 assists for 23 points in 47 games with the Capitals.

Toffoli Expected to Land Long-Term Deal

Toffoli is one of the top free-agent forwards available and will have plenty of suitors after him.

Along with the Rangers, the Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings, and Vancouver Canucks among other teams have been linked to him, according to The Fourth Period.

In free agency, DailyFaceoff.com projects Toffoli to get a five-year deal worth $6.5 million per season which would be most of the Rangers’ available cap space.

Toffoli has been in the NHL since 2012 and helped the Kings win a Stanley Cup in 2014. He was drafted by Los Angeles with the 47th pick in the 2010 NHL draft.

Rangers Waive Goodrow

To give New York more cap space, Rangers general manager Chris Drury waived forward Barclay Goodrow on June 18.

Goodrow has three years left on the six-year, $21.85 million contract that pays him $3.64 million per season. If a team claims him, his entire salary would go to that team, and The New York Post reported that there is belief there is a pre-arranged deal for the Sharks to claim Goodrow.

Goodrow recorded just 4 goals and 8 assists for 12 points in 80 games. But he did add 6 goals and 2 assists for 8 points in 16 playoff games.