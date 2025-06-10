Trade Idea Has Rangers Dealing Zibanejad to Division Rival for $38.56M Forward

The New York Rangers are likely to make some major changes this offseason, and one person who could be dealt is Mika Zibanejad.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers deal Mika Zibanejad to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rangers acquire:

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

2026 first-round pick (Dallas)

Hurricanes acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster between division rivals as both teams get off bad contracts, while the Rangers also get a first-round pick, which could be used as a trade chip.

New York would acquire Kotkaniemi, who’s in the fourth year of his $38.56 million deal. The centerman hasn’t lived up to the contract, but could be a good third-line player for New York and adds some youth to the roster. Kotkaniemi recorded 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points in 78 games.

In return, Carolina would acquire Zibanejad, who also has four years left on his eight-year, $68 million deal. Zibanejad could be a first-line forward for the Hurricanes and add some much-needed offense to the roster. He recorded 20 goals and 42 assists for 62 points in 82 games.

The Rangers would also deal Edstrom, who’s a pending RFA. He was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and could be a fourth-line forward for the Hurricanes, adding some much-needed size to the roster. The 6-foot-7 forward recorded 5 goals and 4 assists for 9 points in 51 games last season with the Rangers.

Insider Expects Rangers to Shop Zibanejad

New York failed to make the playoffs last season and is looking to overhaul its roster.

NHL insider Arthur Staple of The Athletic named Zibanejad a trade candidate and someone New York will look to trade.

“Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider have been ride-or-die Rangers for nearly a decade, a great partnership and friendship that has manifested in a decent amount of recent success,” Staple wrote… “If Drury wants those two cornerstones out, he’ll have to get creative. Anyone who thinks Kreider, 34 in two weeks and with a wonky back, will fetch a real trade return is selling you something.

“The Rangers might have to buy out Kreider or retain salary on his remaining two years at $6.5 million AAV to make a deal, and Kreider has a 15-team no-trade list on top of that,” Staple added. “Zibanejad has a full no-move clause, and his bonus-heavy contract is essentially buyout-proof, with five years to go at $8.5 million AAV. Unless he wants to leave, he’s not going anywhere.”

As Staple notes, Zibanejad has a full no-movement clause, so he can control his fate. But, despite that, his name has still come up in trade rumors.

Zibanejad Has Spoken to New Rangers Coach

Although Zibanejad’s name has come up in trade talks, it appears he’s focused on playing in New York last season.

The Rangers hired Mike Sullivan this summer to be their head coach. Despite Zibanejad’s name coming up in trade rumors, he says he already spoke to Sullivan about his role.

“Yeah, I had a conversation with him,” Zibanejad said. “Obviously, he’s a coach that’s been around for some time now, had some success in the league. It will be fun to talk with him even more.”

Zibanejad is a one-time NHL All-Star.