Trade Pitch Rangers Dealing Kreider in Blockbuster for Star Young Defenseman

The New York Ragers are battling for a playoff spot but could also be sellers ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers dealing Chris Kreider to the Los Angeles Kings.

Kings acquire:

Rangers acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as the Rangers would acquire a young defenseman who could be a future top-pairing defenseman for Kreider.

New York would trade Kreider, who’s in the fifth year of a seven-year $45.5 million deal. The forward has been a part of trade talks this year and with the Rangers struggling, he could be moved at the deadline. Kreider would be a top-six forward for the Kings and add some size and scoring for their playoff run. Kreider has recorded 17 goals and 4 assists for 21 points in 48 games.

New York would also deal Jones, who’s a depth defenseman and would replace Clarke. He’s set to be a UFA at the end of the season and he’s recorded 1 goal and 8 assists for 9 points in 31 games.

In return, the Rangers would acquire Clarke, who’s a 22-year-old defenseman who was selected eighth overall in 2021. However, Clarke has struggled to fit with the Kings and could need a change of scenery. He would be a top-four defenseman with the Rangers and would be a key part of their future on the blue line. Clarke has recorded 4 goals and 21 assists for 25 points in 55 games.

Kings Shopping Clarke

Clarke was supposed to be a key defenseman for the Kings but that hasn’t happened.

With the trade deadline set for March 7, Clarke’s name has come up in trade rumors, according to insider Cam Robinson.

“Speaking to some people around the league, I think it’s fair to say that Brandt Clarke is actively available. Internal discussions have teams wondering if he’ll be able to reach his ceiling or end up as a PP specialist. LA shouldn’t be in a rush though. Another year of control before RFA status,” Robinson wrote on X.

Clarke is currently on the Kings’ third defensive pair and is one of Los Angeles’ biggest trade chips heading into deadline day.

Rangers Shopping Kreider

Kreider has been a key part of the Rangers roster for several years, but all signs point to him eventually being traded.

According to Rangers reporter Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud, he believes New York and Kreider are on their way to a split.

“My sense is that the Rangers are heading toward an eventual split with their longest-tenured player, Chris Kreider,” Mercogliano wrote. “He’s been on the trade block since Drury included his name in that memo, and while the rumors have quieted down in the months since, two people with knowledge of the situation told lohud.com that New York remains motivated to move him.”

Although Mercogliano expects the Rangers to trade Kreider, he doesn’t think it will happen before the deadline.

“I had been hearing Kreider could be dealt before the deadline. But it’s hard to imagine his current status on injured reserve won’t hurt those odds… “One league source believes a trade is still possible this week. But others point to a summer transaction as the more likely scenario. But whether it’s now or later, signs are pointing toward the Rangers parting ways with the franchise’s all-time leading playoff goal-scorer,” Kreider added.

The Rangers are 31-26-4 and holding onto the final Wild Card spot.