Trade Pitch Sees Rangers Dealing Kreider for $5.3 Million Forward in 1-for-1 Deal

The New York Rangers failed to make the playoffs and will likely make significant changes to their roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers trading Chris Kreider to the Utah Hockey Club.

Rangers acquire:

Utah acquires:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one-for-one swap that does make sense for both sides. New York gets a young forward, but moves Kreider to shake up their core, while Utah adds some much-needed offensive talent to their roster.

New York would acquire Hayton, who’s 24 and has one year left on his two-year, $5.3 million deal. The former first-round pick would be a middle-six forward for the Rangers and also add some youth to the roster. With Utah last season, he recorded 20 goals and 26 assists for 46 points in 82 games.

In return, the Rangers would trade Kreider, who has been an important part of their core group. Kreider has two years left on his seven-year, $45.5 million deal. Kreider had a down year last season as he recorded 22 goals and just 8 assists for 30 points in 68 games.

Kreider’s name has now come up in trade rumors, and it’s likely he will be dealt this summer. He would be a star player for Utah as he’d be a top-line player and be on their top power play, which could entice him to accept the trade.

Kreider Wants to Remain With Rangers

Kreider has spent his entire NHL career with the Rangers after being selected 19th overall in 2009.

The veteran forward has been a key part of the core, but with New York failing to make the playoffs, they could shake up their roster, and Kreider’s name has come up in trade rumors.

Yet, at the Rangers’ locker cleanout day, Kreider made it clear he wants to remain in New York.

“This is home for me,” Kreider told the media. “This is the organization that gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. So obviously this is where I want to be and this is the group that I want to help in whatever fashion.”

Kreider is a two-time NHL All-Star and does have a 15-team no-trade clause, so he has a bit of say on being traded.

Rangers Hire New Coach

After New York failed to make the playoffs, the Rangers fired Peter Laviolette.

On May 2, the Rangers announced they hired former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan as the 38th head coach in franchise history.

“Mike Sullivan has established himself as one of the premier head coaches in the NHL,” Rangers general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. “Given his numerous accomplishments throughout his coaching career. Including two Stanley Cups and leading Team USA at the international level. Mike brings a championship-level presence behind the bench.

“I’ve gotten to know Mike very well over the years, including as teammates in the 1997 World Championships, when he coached me as a player in New York and through our shared time working together with USA Hockey,” Drury added. “As we began this process and Mike became an available option for us to speak with. It was immediately clear that he was the best coach to lead our team.”

Sullivan won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.