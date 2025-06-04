Trade Pitch Sees Rangers Dealing Kreider in Intriguing 1-for-1 Veteran Swap

The New York Rangers are likely to trade key players from their core this offseason after a disappointing season.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers trading Chris Kreider to the Nashville Predators.

Rangers acquire:

Predators acquire:

The trade idea would be an intriguing one as New York and Nashville would swap veteran forwards. Both forwards have had their names come up in trade talks.

New York would acquire O’Reilly, who could be a second or third-line center for the Rangers. O’Reilly has two years left on his four-year, $18 million deal. The 34-year-old is a good defensive centerman who can play a shutdown role with the Rangers, as well as help change their culture. With the Predators last season, O’Reilly recorded 21 goals and 32 assists for 53 points in 79 games.

In return, the Rangers would deal Kreider, whose name has come up a ton in trade talks. Kreider has two years left on his seven-year, $45.5 million deal with the Rangers. Kreider could be a first or second-line winger for the Predators and add some scoring to the lineup. The 34-year-old recorded 22 goals and 8 assists for 30 points last season.

This would be a classic swap of veterans who need a change of scenery. It also makes sense for both sides as Nashville gets a scoring winger, while the Rangers shake up their core and get a shutdown centerman.

Kreider Hopeful to Stay With Rangers Despite Trade Rumors

After the Rangers had a disappointing season, New York will likely look to shake up their roster this offseason.

Kreider’s name came up in trade talks at the deadline, but nothing came to fruition. Now, it’s expected that his name will come back up in trade talks this offseason.

However, Kreider has made it clear he would prefer to stay with the Rangers and not be dealt.

“This is home for me,” Kreider said at the end of the season. “This is the organization that gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. I’ve developed so many incredible relationships and grown up and spent so much time in this area. So, obviously, this is where I want to be. This is the group that I want to help in whatever fashion win hockey games.”

Despite Kreider wanting to stay with the Rangers, several insiders have reported his name has come up in trade talks.

Kreider was selected 19th overall in 2009 and has spent his entire 883-game career with the Rangers.

Rangers GM Ready for Trade Offers

New York will be a team to watch this offseason.

The Rangers have been linked to trading the likes of Kreider, Artemi Panarin, and Mika Zibanejad. With that, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported Rangers general manager Chris Drury is getting ready to field trade calls.

“The Rangers are a team to keep an eye on the next few weeks,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast. “Drury is telling teams he is ready for offers.”

New York is looking to make the playoffs next season and is likely to be aggressive this offseason.

The Rangers have just $8.4 million in cap space.