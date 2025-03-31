Trade Pitch Sees Rangers Dealing Former 1st-Overall Pick in Blockbuster

The New York Rangers are having a disappointing season and could look to shake up their roster this offseason.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers dealing Alexis Lafreniere to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rangers acquire:

Oliver Moore

2025 first-round pick (Toronto’s)

Blackhawks acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and would shake up both teams. The deal also makes sense for both sides as New York gets a young NHL player and a first-round pick, while Chicago adds some much-needed talent to fill out their roster.

New York would acquire a first-round pick they can use to add more talent. The Rangers would also get Moore, who was a first-round pick in 2023 and just signed his entry-level deal. Moore would be a middle-six forward with the Rangers and would add some youth to the lineup.

In return, the Blackhawks would acquire Lafreniere, who was selected first overall in 2020. He has a seven-year, $52.15 million deal set to kick in next season. Lafreniere would add much-needed NHL talent to Chicago’s roster, which is looking to end their rebuild. The former first-overall pick has recorded 16 goals and 27 assists for 43 points in 74 games.

Rangers Had Trade Discussions Involving Lafreniere

Despite just signing Lafreniere to a seven-year deal, his name did come up in trade rumors this season.

As the Rangers were looking to trade for J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks, Lafreniere’s name came up in those trade talks, according to insider Larry Brooks.

“Mika Zibanejad will not be part of the bounty going to Vancouver in a potential deal for Miller…It is believed that Alexis Lafrenière’s name has been prominent in the discussion,” Brooks wrote on January 18.

The trade rumors come just months after he signed a seven-year extension, which Lafreniere was excited about.

“Feeling good,” Lafreniere said after the extension. “I’m happy to be done with it and fired up to stay for seven more years. It’s nice to get it done. Now I can just focus on the season and try to help the team win.”

Lafreniere has skated in 372 career games, recording 91 goals and 100 assists for 191 points.

Blackhawks GM Believes Rebuild is Nearly Over

Chicago is still one of the worst teams in the NHL, but Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson believes the team is getting better.

Despite the team being near the bottom of the standings, he is optimistic that the rebuild is nearly over.

“I’m probably more optimistic having seen the years our young players are having throughout the organization,” Davidson said before the trade deadline… “For this group at the NHL level, I did expect a little more and we made a coaching change because of that. That’s a pretty big indicator that I didn’t feel the group was where they needed to be.

“So, that in itself is disappointing, but a macro level and much higher-level view, I’m really excited and really happy with where things are headed,” Davidson added. “Like you said, the NHL team, I wish we did have a little more success here in the first half than we have. But it doesn’t diminish the progress I think we’re making big picture.”

The Blackhawks are 21-44-9 and have the second-worst record in the NHL.