Trade Pitch has Rangers Dealing Former 1st Overall Pick in Blockbuster

The New York Rangers are battling for a playoff spot and one trade pitch has them dealing a star forward.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers dealing Alexis Lafreniere to the Buffalo Sabres.

Rangers acquire:

Sabres acquire:

Alexis Lafreniere

2026 first-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster, and would make more sense without the Rangers also giving up a first-round pick.

New York would acquire Peterka, who is in the final year of his entry-level deal and will be in line for a big contract. The star forward could replace Lafreniere as this season with the Sabres, the 23-year-old has recorded 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points in 55 games.

The Rangers would also acquire a bottom-six forward in McLeod. The forward would likely play on New York’s third-line. He’s in the final year of his two-year $4.2 million deal. McLeod has recorded 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points in 54 games.

In return, the Rangers would deal their 2026 first-round pick as well as Lafreniere. Lafreniere was selected first overall in the 2020 NHL draft. He will begin a seven-year $52.15 million deal next season. The star forward would bolster Buffalo’s offense and hopefully help turn the franchise around. He’s recorded 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 59 games.

Analyst Urges Rangers to Trade Lafreniere

Despite New York signing Lafreniere to a seven-year deal, one analyst believes the Rangers should trade the former first overall pick.

Rangers analyst and reporter Larry Brooks of The New York Post, believes New York should look to trade Lafreniere. He also mentions a one-for-one swap for Trevor Zegras as a potential deal.

“I would look into trading Alexis Lafreniere to Anaheim for Trevor Zegras,” Brooks wrote. “This would be the 2020 No. 1 overall for the 2019 No. 9 overall. This would be trading one 23-year-old forward who has not come close to satisfying expectations for another 23-year-old forward who has not come close to satisfying expectations.

“Five years into Lafrenière’s career, and six years into that of Zegras, which has been interrupted by a pair of serious injuries, wouldn’t you agree that each player has a greater chance to reach his ceiling by moving to a new zip code?,” Brooks added.

Given that the Rangers just signed Lafreniere to a massive extension, trading him before it even kicks in would be a blockbuster. But, with New York struggling, Brooks believes the Rangers should at least consider it.

Sabres Getting Trade Calls for Peterka

Ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, the Sabres have been getting calls on Peterka.

Peterka looks like a big part of Buffalo’s future. But, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Sabres are getting calls on Peterka.

“Peterka hits the Trade Targets like a wrecking ball, a 23-year-old first line winger with tons of untapped potential still,” Seravalli wrote. “Sources say any team calling Buffalo has been met with resistance on Peterka, but the volume of calls has increased, and the amount of chatter around the league is growing louder. So why is he on the board? The Sabres haven’t done anything to shake up their team yet. He has significant value. He’s a pending RFA who will need a new contract, and oh by the way, he will potentially be an offer sheet target this summer.”

The Sabres are 24-28-5 and in last place in the Eastern Conference.