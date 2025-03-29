Trade Pitch Has Rangers Acquiring $25 Million Star in Offseason Blockbuster

The New York Rangers are having a disappointing season, and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star forward to bolster their offense next season.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers acquiring Jared McCann from the Seattle Kraken in an offseason blockbuster.

Rangers acquire:

Kraken acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as New York would acquire a star forward for two young NHL players and a first-round pick. The deal also makes sense for both teams, as the Rangers are trying to compete while Seattle could use more young talent for its rebuild.

The Rangers would acquire McCann, who’s currently in the third year of a five-year $25 million deal, so New York would have him for two more years. McCann would be a top-six forward for the Rangers to add some scoring to the lineup. This season with Seattle, he’s recorded 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points in 73 games.

In return, Seattle would acquire a first-round pick as well as two young players. Othmann has one year left on his entry-level deal and would be a middle-six forward for the Kraken. This season with the Rangers, he’s recorded 0 goals and 1 assist in 15 games.

Seattle would also acquire Jones, who is a pending RFA defenseman. The defenseman has spent his entire career in New York. This season, he’s recorded 1 goal and 10 assists for 11 points in 42 games.

Rangers Have Interesting Offseason Ahead

New York had the best record in the NHL a year ago. But now, New York is outside of a playoff spot with less than 10 games to go.

With the Rangers having a disappointing season, New York could look to shake up their roster this offseason. Rangers insider Peter Baugh of The Athletic believes New York could look to trade star players like Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, or Artemi Panarin this offseason.

“If the Rangers are going to make substantial changes to their roster, they will need to move players out. Chris Kreider is the most obvious candidate, given that Chris Drury already showed a willingness to entertain offers in November,” Baugh wrote... “Moving on from Mika Zibanejad ($8.5 million average annual value through 2029-30) or Artemi Panarin ($11.642 million through 2025-26) would create even more space. But both have no-movement clauses. They’re also two of the Rangers’ three-point leaders this season. So it would leave a hole in production.”

Regardless of what New York does, the Rangers are a team to watch this off-season, especially if they miss the playoffs.

Kraken Made McCann Available

McCann is one of Seattle’s best players, but he could be traded this offseason.

NHL insider Jacob Stoller reported before the trade deadline that Seattle was taking calls on McCann.

“I’m hearing Jared McCann could be made available before the deadline. McCann is a versatile scoring forward that can kill penalties and play center, if needed. The 28-year-old carries a $5M AAV until the end of the ’26-27 season,” Stoller wrote.

Although no deal happened at the deadline, he could be moved this summer.