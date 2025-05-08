Trade Pitch Sees Rangers Dealing $81.5 Million Superstar to Western Team

The New York Rangers had a disappointing year and could make sweeping changes to their roster.

New York failed to make the playoffs and several of their core players have been named in trade talks. The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers trading Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings.

Rangers acquire:

Alex Laferriere

2025 first-round pick

Kings acquire:

The proposed deal does make sense as Los Angeles gets a top-line forward to add some much-needed offense to the lineup. The Rangers, meanwhile, shake up their roster by trading Panarin while adding a young forward and a first-round pick.

New York would acquire a first-round pick and Laferriere, who’s a pending RFA. The 23-year-old can be a middle-six forward with the Rangers and add some youth and speed to the lineup. He recorded 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 77 games this season.

In return, the Rangers would deal Panarin, who has been a key part of New York’s offense and team for years. Yet, Panarin has one year left on his seven-year, $81.5 million deal with the Rangers. Although Panarin does have a no-move clause, he could waive it to get a fresh start with the Kings, who are looking to compete for a Cup.

Panarin would be a first-line player with Los Angeles and help boost their offense. He recorded 37 goals and 52 assists for 89 points in 80 games.

Insider: Rangers Could Deal Panarin

After the Rangers failed to make the playoffs this season, New York could look to shake up their roster this offseason.

Given that Panarin is in the final year of his deal, his name has come up in trade rumors. NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported on May 6 that Panarin’s name is out there in trade talks.

“So we’ll see exactly what kind of tricks (Chris) Drury has up his sleeve. Don’t be surprised to hear Chris Kreider’s name out there again. Don’t be surprised to hear Mika Zibanejad’s name either, even with a full no-movement clause,” Pagnotta reported. “And in the last few days, I’m starting to hear some interesting whispers surrounding Artemi Panarin. Now, I don’t know if he’s fully available, but he’s got one year left on his contract, and they’ve got to decide whether they want to keep going with this core group or if they can move Panarin, get a significant return, and use that cap space – along with some of that capital – to rejig the roster.

“I don’t know if that’s the path they’re going to take, and it might be totally premature for me to even bring it up, but we’re going to hear some interesting storylines about how the New York Rangers retool for next season,” Pagnotta added.

Panarin has been with the Rangers since 2019 and is a two-time NHL All-Star.

Rangers Hire Mike Sullivan

New York made its first major move of the offseason by firing coach Peter Laviolette and replacing him with Mike Sullivan.

Sullivan was let go by the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Rangers quickly moved to hire him.

Mike Sullivan has established himself as one of the premier head coaches in the NHL,” Drury said in a statement. “Given his numerous accomplishments throughout his coaching career. Including two Stanley Cups and leading Team USA at the international level. Mike brings a championship-level presence behind the bench…. As we began this process and Mike became an available option for us to speak with, it was immediately clear that he was the best coach to lead our team.”

The Rangers finished the season with a record of 39-36-7.