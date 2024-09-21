Trade Pitch Has Rangers Acquiring Star $42 Million Defenseman in Blockbuster

The New York Rangers are in their Stanley Cup window and one trade pitch has the team acquiring a star defenseman and forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers acquire Jonas Brodin from the Minnesota Wild.

Rangers acquire:

Wild acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as New York would acquire star defenseman Brodin and re-acquire forward Zuccarrello for three NHLers, and two draft picks.

Brodin is entering the fourth year of his seven-year $42 million deal. The former 10th overall pick would immediately help bolster the Rangers blue line and be one of the top defensemen. Last season, Brodin skated in 62 games recording 7 goals and 20 assists for 27 points.

Zuccarello, meanwhile, would return to the Rangers as he played in New York from 2010 until 2019 and began his career with the Rangers. Last season, with the Wild, Zuccarello skated in 69 games recording 12 goals and 51 assists for 63 points. He would be a middle-six forward for the Rangers.

As for the return, the Rangers would part ways with two draft picks including a first-round pick. As well, New York would deal former second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko who has struggled to live up to the hype. Kakko could replace Zuccarello in the Wild’s lineup and make Minnesota younger.

Lindgren, meanwhile, is 26 and could replace Brodin on the backend and help Minnesota get younger, as the Wild look to compete in a couple of years from now. Last season, Lindgren skated in 76 games recording 3 goals and 14 assists for 17 points.

Finally, the Rangers would deal Brodzinski to the Wild. The forward could be a third-line forward who plays physical and can add some depth scoring.

Rangers Focused on Winning Stanley Cup

New York had the best record in the NHL last season but the Rangers lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Florida Panthers.

Heading into the 2024-25 NHL season, Rangers general manager Chris Drury said the focus is on getting over the hump this season.

“Obviously, our ultimate goal is to win the Cup,” Drury said to reporters, according to USA Today. “Personally, I’m always trying to find ways to be better at my job and to do things that allow us to compete for the Cup every year. That starts each and every year at training camp, and I’m looking forward to having (head coach Peter Laviolette) for a second training camp. Hopefully, they have a good camp and another good regular season and give ourselves a chance to get in the playoffs.”

New York is once again a Stanley Cup favorite. The Rangers have made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Wild Have Quiet Offseason

Minnesota failed to make the playoffs last season, and with the Wild up against the cap due to the buyouts of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, general manager Bill Guering couldn’t make many moves.

In free agency, Minnesota signed forward Yakov Trenin to a four-year deal. The Wild also traded for centerman Jakub Lauko from the Boston Bruins.

Ultimately, it is a very similar roster for the Wild who last season went 39-34-9.

Minnesota opens its 2024-25 NHL season at home on October 10 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.