Trade Pitch Sees Rangers Dealing Trochek For $7.5 Million Center in 1-for-1 Swap

The New York Rangers failed to make the playoffs this season and could be in line for sweeping changes this offseason.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers trading Vincent Trochek to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.

Rangers acquire:

Senators acquire:

Vincent Trochek

2025 sixth-round pick (Seattle’s)

The proposed deal does make sense for both teams as New York gets a young center to help change the core. Ottawa, meanwhile, gets a solid NHL player who can help the team win next season.

The Rangers would acquire Shane Pinto, who will have one year left on his two-year, $7.5 million deal. Pinto could be a middle-six forward for the Rangers and add some scoring, as well as the ability to be a shutdown player. The American has recorded 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points in 67 games as a 24-year-old.

In return, New York would trade a sixth-round pick and Trochek. Trochek is a great NHL player who adds some scoring and defensive ability. He has four years left on his seven-year, $39.38 million deal and would project to be the Senators’ second-line center. Trochek has recorded 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points in 80 games.

Rangers Fail to Make Playoffs

New York won the President’s Trophy a year ago, which is awarded to the team with the best record in the NHL.

A year later, the Rangers were eliminated from playoff contention, which was shocking.

“You can’t just show up and expect it to go the same way it did last year,” Trocheck said. “We earned it last year. We certainly didn’t earn it this year.”

The Rangers had chances to sneak in, but when they needed wins, they didn’t get it.

“We had opportunities in the last 20 games to make our own noise and make our own way, and we didn’t do that,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “It’s on us. We needed to be better… I think every year this team has gone in expecting to be successful, expecting to win a Stanley Cup. This disappointment is real. From everybody’s standpoint.”

With the Rangers failing to make the playoffs, New York could be in line for a massive offseason where they shake up their roster.

Rangers Could Shake up Roster in Offseason

After the disappointing season, the Rangers could look much different next season.

NHL insider and analyst Peter Baugh of The Athletic believes the Rangers could look to trade some of their star players and overhaul its roster.

“If the Rangers are going to make substantial changes to their roster, they will need to move players out,” Baugh wrote. “Chris Kreider is the most obvious candidate, given that Chris Drury already showed a willingness to entertain offers in November…

“Moving on from Mika Zibanejad ($8.5 million average annual value through 2029-30) or Artemi Panarin ($11.642 million through 2025-26) would create even more space, but both have no-movement clauses. They’re also two of the Rangers’ three points leaders this season so it would leave a hole in production,” Baugh added.

The Rangers are 37-36-7 this season.