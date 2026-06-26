Trade Pitch Sees Rangers Dealing Trochek to East Rival in Bold Move

The New York Rangers could look to trade Vincent Trochek ahead of the NHL Draft kicking off on Friday night.

Trochek’s name has come up in trade rumors for over a year now, and this could be the offseason he’s finally dealt. Ahead of the draft kicking off, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Rangers dealing Vincent Trochek to the Buffalo Sabres.

Rangers acquire:

Jack Quinn

2026 first-round pick (20th overall)

Sabres acquire:

Vincent Trochek

The Rangers would get the 20th overall pick to add another asset, along with the fifth and 26th overall picks, which will allow New York to bring in multiple high-end prospects. New York also gets Jack Quinn, who’s a solid NHL player, but has to give up Trochek.

Quinn is entering the second year of his two-year, $6.75 million deal and is an RFA at the end of the contract. The 24-year-old winner can be a second-line forward for the Rangers and add some more secondary scoring to the lineup. Quinn recorded 20 goals and 31 assists for 51 points in 82 games last season.

In return, the Rangers would give up Trochek, who is arguably the top asset New York has. Trochek is in the fifth year of his seven-year, $39.38 million deal, so it’s an affordable deal for Buffalo to help replace the void of Alex Tuch. Trochek can be the team’s second-line center. He recorded 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 points in 67 games.

Rangers Likely to Trade Trochek

Although Trochek’s name has come up in trade rumors for quite some time, this offseason does seem likely that he will be dealt.

Ahead of the NHL Draft, The Athletic’s Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano reported what kind of package the Rangers are looking for.

“New York held Trocheck at the deadline, hoping for a package that included a young roster player,” the article read. “Drury is still seeking that, but if the market doesn’t deliver, perhaps he’ll have to settle for the equivalent of a first-round pick and a prospect. It will depend on what the negotiating teams have available, and that list may be dwindling. …

“Trocheck has a 12-team no-trade list that goes down to 10 teams July 1, per PuckPedia. He has some control over his situation and was open about his desire to stay East, closer to family.”

If Trochek is indeed dealt this offseason, the day of the NHL Draft makes a lot of sense to get a first-round pick.

Several Teams Interested in Trochek

Trochek’s name has come up in rumors, as several teams have been interested in him.

NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that several teams, including the Sabres, have checked in on Trochek.

“Some believe it’s a 1st round pick + at least one other solid asset/prospect as the going rate for Trocheck. Sabres were engaged yesterday, too,” Pagnotta wrote on X.

Trochek is a two-time NHL All-Star and has spent the last four years with the Rangers. He began his career with the Florida Panthers and also played for the Carolina Hurricanes, before signing with New York.