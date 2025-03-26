Trade Pitch Sees Rangers Dealing Zibanejad in 4-Player Blockbuster

The New York Rangers are likely to make some massive moves in the offseason after a disappointing season.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers trading Mika Zibanejad to the Vancouver Canucks in the offseason.

Rangers acquire:

Canucks acquire:

On paper, the proposed deal does make sense, as New York would acquire two impact NHL forwards. The Canucks, meanwhile, get the best player in the deal in Zibanejad and as well as a depth forward.

New York would acquire Garland, who would help fill the void of Zibanejad. He would be in the final year of his five-year, $24.75 million deal next season. Garland has recorded 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points in 70 games and would be a good middle-six forward for the Rangers.

The Rangers would also acquire Joshua, who is a bottom-six forward who has three years left on his four-year $13 million deal. He’s recorded 5 goals and 4 assists for 9 points in 46 games with the Canucks this season.

In return, New York would trade Zibanejad, who has five years left on his eight-year $68 million deal with the Rangers. The star forward would be a first-line forward for the Canucks and add some much-needed offense to the roster. Zibanejad has recorded 15 goals and 34 assists for 49 points in 72 games.

The Canucks would also acquire Berard who is a depth forward and would replace Joshua. The 22-year-old has recorded 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points in 28 games this season.

Insider Expects Rangers to Pursue Zibanejad Trade

With New York battling for a playoff spot, the Rangers are likely to make significant changes to their roster.

New York traded Jacob Trouba already and was rumored about trying to move both Chris Kreider and Zibanejad. Entering the offseason, Rangers insider Peter Baugh of The Athletic expects New York to once again explore trading Zibanejad.

“If the Rangers are going to make substantial changes to their roster, they will need to move players out. Chris Kreider is the most obvious candidate…,” Baugh wrote. “Moving on from Mika Zibanejad ($8.5 million average annual value through 2029-30) or Artemi Panarin ($11.642 million through 2025-26) would create even more space, but both have no-movement clauses. They’re also two of the Rangers’ three points leaders this season so it would leave a hole in production.”

Zibanejad’s name did come up in trade talks with the Canucks in a one-for-one swap for J.T. Miller but it didn’t come to fruiton. Instead, the two teams agreed on a different framework of a Miller trade, but perhaps they will explore a Zibanejad deal again in the offseason.

Rangers Battling for Playoff Spot

New York is currently outside of a playoff spot and is battling for the final Wild Card spot.

The Rangers had the best record in the NHL a year ago and are now not in a playoff spot. With just over 10 games left in the season, New York defenseman Braden Schneider says the team just needs to win.

“At this point we need wins if we’re going to do anything,” Schneider said. “We can talk about a good effort or a good game, but it’s the end of the year and we need two points to have it mean anything. Like, I’m sure we played a better game that we did against Vancouver but we wound up winning that game and that’s all that matters now.”

The Rangers are 34-32-6 and are one point out of a playoff spot.