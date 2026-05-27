NHL Rumors: 3 NY Rangers Potential Free-Agent Targets

The 2025-26 season was a major disappointment for the New York Rangers. The Rangers finished the campaign with a 34-39-9 record and at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with just 77 points. When noting that the Rangers entered the season with the expectation of bouncing back from their rough 2024-25 campaign, there is no question that it was a long year for the Blueshirts.

The Rangers kicked off a retool because of their struggles this season. This led to them dealing players like Artemi Panarin, Sam Carrick, Carson Soucy, and Brennan Othmann during the campaign. It is possible that more of their players could be on the move this offseason, with Vincent Trocheck being the most notable.

Yet, it is also important to note that the Rangers are not in a full-on rebuild. Because of this, they will likely be looking to add to their roster this offseason as well. One way that they could look to improve their roster is through the free-agent market.

Due to this, let’s take a look at three pending unrestricted free agents the Rangers could target if they hit the market on July 1.

Rangers Could Swing for the Fences & Target Sabres Star Alex Tuch

The Rangers are never afraid to make a big splash, whether it is through trade or free agency. Due to this, it would not be shocking in the slightest if the Rangers made a major push for top pending UFA forward Alex Tuch if he does not re-sign with the Buffalo Sabres.

It is no secret that the Rangers could use another top-six winger right now, and this has especially been the case since they traded Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings. With this, it would make sense if the Rangers made a run at Tuch this summer. If signed, he would give their first line a real jolt. His 33 goals and 66 points in 79 games this season show that.

Rangers Could Add More Leadership by Signing Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner

The Rangers could use more leaders in their room as they continue their retool. Due to this, a player like Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner could grab the Rangers’ attention if he tests the free-agent market.

If the Rangers signed Jenner, he would provide their top nine with a solid heart-and-soul forward who plays multiple positions and kills penalties. The 6-foot-2 forward is also capable of providing a bit of everything, as he had 13 goals, 38 points, and 147 hits in 67 games this season with the Blue Jackets.

Rangers Should Make Major Push for Sharks’ Mario Ferraro to Improve Blueline

The Rangers should be looking to add a left-shot defenseman during the offseason. Their top four, in particular, has been in need of a boost since they traded defenseman K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes last offseason. Because of this, a player like San Jose Sharks blueliner Mario Ferraro would make sense as a target for New York.

If the Rangers signed Ferraro, he would be a strong fit on their second pairing and penalty kill. The 27-year-old just had a solid 2025-26 season with San Jose, posting seven goals, 23 points, 137 hits, and 150 blocks.