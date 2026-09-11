Pat Verbeek Reveals Why Ex-Ranger Chris Kreider Was Waived

Former New York Rangers fan favorite Chris Kreider, who was traded to the Anaheim Ducks last offseason in a deal that reunited him with former Rangers teammate Jacob Trouba, is now a free agent after being unclaimed on waivers.

The Ducks waived Kreider, who had one season left on his contract, for the purposes of the deal being terminated. Because he wasn’t claimed on waivers, he’s now an unrestricted free agent that is free to sign with any NHL club.

The Ducks, who matched a record-breaking offer sheet to forward Leo Carlsson earlier in the summer while also still needing to sign 41-goal scorer Cutter Gauthier, simply needed the salary cap flexibility to make it happen, and Kreider’s deal was the casualty.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek Explains Why Former New York Rangers Forward Chris Kreider Was Waived

According to Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek, Kreider being placed on waivers for purposes of a contract termination was simply to create more salary cap flexibility, while also noting his professionalism through the entire ordeal.

“I want to thank Chris for his efforts last year and recognize the professionalism he and his representatives demonstrated throughout this process,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “Our rationale here is straightforward: We needed to create salary cap flexibility, and this accomplishes that.”

In his first and only season with the Ducks, Kreider appeared in 75 games and scored 22 goals with 28 assists, helping Anaheim return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

He then helped the Ducks defeat the favored Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Quarterfinal before eventually falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in the subsequent round.

He finished the playoffs with two goals and five assists in 12 games played.

Chris Kreider Is Now An Unrestricted Free Agent

According to a report from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, Kreider’s preference is to return to the East Coast.

“The move — which is happening with Kreider’s approval — make the player an unrestricted free agent once he passes through,” Friedman said via Sportsnet. “According to several sources, Kreider has indicated he desires to return east, closer to family where he spent the first 13 years of his career, and will not report if claimed somewhere he prefers not to play.