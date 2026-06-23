NY Rangers Urged to Sign Former Jets First-Round Pick

The New York Rangers are going to be an interesting team to watch this offseason. After kicking off their retool this past season, the Rangers will likely be making some more changes to their roster this summer.

The Rangers are entering the offseason with multiple trade candidates. Among them are Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere, and Braden Schneider. While there is a good chance that the Rangers will end up moving some of their players this summer, the possibility of them adding to their roster should not be ruled out. This is especially so if a potential addition is on the right side of 30.

Because of this, the Rangers are now being urged to sign an interesting pending free agent this offseason from the Winnipeg Jets.

Rangers Urged to Sign Former Jets First-Round Pick Ville Heinola This Offseason

In a recent article for The Athletic, Peter Baugh took a look at several pending free agents who the Rangers should consider signing this offseason. Among the players discussed was Jets defenseman Ville Heinola, who is a pending Group 6 unrestricted free agent (UFA).

“Heinola has only 58 games of NHL experience, but he’s the type of player the Rangers would be wise to take a chance on. He’s only 25, was a first-round pick in 2019 and has some of the puck-moving skills that Sullivan craves,” Baugh wrote.

Heinola would be an intriguing player for the Rangers to add to their roster this offseason. The former first-round pick has yet to break out and emerge as a full-time NHL player. While this is the case, it is fair to wonder if he could still break out if he joined a team that could give him more opportunities, like the Rangers.

On a cheap one-year prove-it deal, there would be no risk in the Rangers signing Heinola. At a minimum, he could serve as a call-up option for the Rangers when injuries arise. However, the possibility of him fighting for a spot on the Rangers’ weak left side certainly should not be ruled out either.

Heinola has shown promise at the AHL level with the Manitoba Moose over the years, posting 26 goals and 124 points in 198 career games. At the NHL level with Winnipeg, he has recorded one goal and 12 points in 58 career games. While he has not gotten a ton of chances to prove himself in the NHL, perhaps that could change if he signed with the Rangers.

Rangers Should Be Looking to Add At Least One Left-Shot Defenseman This Summer

Whether it’s Heinola or another player, it is clear that the Rangers should be looking to boost the left side of their blueline this offseason. It is apparent that the Rangers’ defensive group is too weak right now, so it would be wise for them to bring in at least one left-shot defenseman. The top pending UFA left-shot blueliners this year are Mario Ferraro, Ryan Shea, and Logan Stanley. There is also Bowen Byram on the trade market, who would be a great fit.

Yet, it could make a lot of sense for the Rangers to take a chance on a former top prospect like Heinola. It will be interesting to see if they target him this offseason from here.