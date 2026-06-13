Vincent Trocheck Mock Trade to Wild Looks Weak for Rangers

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck has been seemingly linked to the Minnesota Wild for quite some time. The chatter around the NHL trade deadline posited that Minnesota had the 32-year-old in its sights.

However, a deal between the Rangers and Wild never materialized.

That situation could change this offseason. While the Wild are expected to aggressively pursue Dylan Larkin, the organization could circle back to Vincent Trocheck should it miss out on Larkin.

That’s the thought in a recent piece in The Athletic. The article looked at a potential trade between the Rangers and Wild involving Trocheck. Here’s what the Wild could give up for the Rangers’ center:

Charlie Stramel, F

2027 first-round pick

David Space, D

As Wild insider Joe Smith believes, Vincent Trocheck is a type of plan B for Minnesota this offseason.

“There’s simply not enough trade assets to go around and spend heavily on a Trocheck plus a 1C. So put the Wild in the category of interested, and possibly circling back with the Rangers on this.”

Moreover, the Wild might consider throwing in Danila Yurov in this potential trade. But that’s something that GM Bill Guerin might want to hold off on. He would rather move Stramel, who isn’t really considering a top-six center, instead of Yurov, who projects much higher.

Rangers Will Have to Wait to Trade Vincent Trocheck

One of the issues that Rangers insider Vincent Mercogliano pointed out in the piece is that a Vincent Trocheck trade to Minnesota will depend on what happens with Larkin.

Since the Wild will be heavily invested in landing Larkin, everything else could be on hold until Minnesota is sure about its chances of landing Larkin.

If the Wild are sure they won’t get the Red Wings forward, then they can circle back to Trocheck. Otherwise, Minnesota won’t have the dry powder to acquire Larkin and Trocheck in the same offseason.

Under such circumstances, it’s unlikely that Rangers GM Chris Drury will wait until Bill Guerin makes up his mind. If Drury gets a good deal, he’ll pull the trigger even if Guerin hasn’t decided on Larkin.

What to read next:

Wild Offer Might Not Wow Drury

Overall, the Wild’s offer for Vincent Trocheck might not be enough to move the needle. While a top prospect and a first-round pick will be par for the course in these negotiations, the fact is that the Rangers will want to get a much more promising prospect.

The Wild, alas, have used up their top prospects already. So, there might not be much to really wow Chris Drury. That situation could pretty much lead to the same outcome fans saw at the NHL trade deadline.

There was a firm offer on the table, but it wasn’t enough to pry away Vincent Trocheck from New York.

Ultimately, the Rangers could very well sit on their hands this summer, start the season with Trocheck, and wait for a team desperate enough to pay up once next season begins.