New York Rangers Increase Their Asking Price on Star Veteran

The New York Rangers completely fell apart in 2025/26, and after expecting so much under new Head Coach Mike Sullivan, the team finished 30th overall in the standings in the National Hockey League.

As a result of their struggles, the team would wind up trading veteran Artemi Panarin, as he followed the likes of Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba out the door in recent seasons. With some intriguing young talents, the Rangers could bounce back in 2026/27, but without the big stars leading the way, this is a team that could be forced into a multi-year rebuild.

If that is the case, they’re better off trading some of their veterans, one of whom is Vincent Trocheck, who has drawn immense interest on the trade market over the past six months, with many believing he could be dealt this summer.

Rangers Reportedly up Their Asking Price on Trocheck

Unfortunately for the Rangers, they may have set their asking price too high at the deadline, and while there was interest in Trocheck, obviously nothing came to fruition as the team missed out on a potential haul for the 32-year-old. After not getting a deal done, the expectation was a trade could be incoming this off-season, but according to speculation from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, that asking price may have gone up following the season.

“I heard the Rangers still have a very high ask there, if not higher than at the deadline.”

Given the lack of star center’s available via trade or free agency this off-season, it makes sense for the Rangers to play hardball with opposing teams in trade talks, and after Mason McTavish was acquired by the Blues, there are few other center’s available beyond Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Will the Rangers Deal Vincent Trocheck This Off-Season?

Given that the Rangers have now missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons and have parted ways with some of their top stars, it makes sense to move on from Trocheck too, and after a Gold Medal at the 2026 Olympic Games, his value is very, very high. During the regular season for New York, Trocheck posted 16 goals and 53 points in 67 games played, and with his value as a two-way center, he could play a significant role for a contending team as a 2C.

At 32-years-old, Trocheck isn’t going to be at his peak for a long time to come, but for a contending team that needs production now, he’s a perfect fit with a reasonable contract at $5.625 million per season for the next three years.

It’s unclear just how much the asking price has gone up for New York if Friedman’s reporting is correct, but given the value of his position and the very solid contract, but if the ask is too high from General Manager Chris Drury, don’t be shocked to see him start the season with the Rangers and potentially get moved at the deadline when teams get more desperate.