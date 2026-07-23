Rangers Veteran may Still Leave Amid Frustration With the Team

The New York Rangers took a huge step back in 2025/26, and after finishing 28th in the overall NHL standings, it’s safe to say that they were arguably the biggest disappointment in the National Hockey League.

This summer, they’ve gone about turning things around in a hurry, with the team making several additions and several subtractions, with the opening night roster in 2026 set to look very, very different to the one we saw in 2025. However, not everyone is happy with the direction that the franchise is heading in, and if they start slow in 2026/27, one of their key acquisitions from 2025 could reportedly look to depart the organization.

Vladislav Gavrikov Reportedly not Happy With the Rangers

After a 2024/25 season that promised so much, the Rangers went out and made a big change behind the bench, hiring two-time Stanley Cup winner Mike Sullivan as their new Head Coach in a move that was expected to change much. On top of that, they made some solid additions in the summer of 2025, with the biggest being Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, who signed a seven-year, $7 million AAV deal with the team.

Unfortunately, the 2025/26 campaign was incredibly disappointing, and that may still have a lasting effect on some with this roster, including Gavrikov, who is reportedly frustrated with the direction according to Arthur Staple, and that could lead to some tension and a potential trade request if things start slow again in 2026/27.

“There are still whispers that [Gavrikov is] not super happy with the direction of the Rangers,” said Arthur Staple. “If things go bad, is he going to be a guy in Drury’s office saying I think I’d like to go somewhere else in year two of a seven-year deal?”

As of right now, this could be just pure speculation, but Gavrikov not only signed up to play for a contender, but with his friend Artemi Panarin who was traded at the deadline, so if things start slow, it would make sense for him to potentially look at other options.

Should the Rangers Trade Gavrikov?

In his first season with the Rangers, Gavrikov played in all 82 games, tallying 14 goals and 35 points in that time with a -8 differential, so while he wasn’t lighting the world on fire, he played his role well, and with better talent around him, this team could have had a successful campaign.

Clearly, after signing a seven-year deal, Gavrikov wasn’t a short-term solution for New York, so while the team struggled overall, they remain committed to building a contender around him and the core of Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere, as they brought in the likes of Marcus Pettersson and Pavel Dorofeyev this off-season. Ultimately though, if he remains unhappy on the back of a slow start, the Rangers could get a solid return for the 6-foot-3, 210 pound blue liner, but with the moves they’ve made, it’s clear that they’re looking to bounce back into true contender status this upcoming campaign.