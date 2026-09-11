Brady Tkachuk Has Emotional Message For Senators Fans After Trade

The era of Brady Tkachuk with the Ottawa Senators came to a surprising conclusion earlier this summer, when he was traded to the divisional rival Florida Panthers for a package that included multiple draft picks.

Tkachuk, who is now teammates with his brother Matthew Tkachuk, will look to help the Panthers return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after they missed last season thanks largely to their roster being decimated with long-term injuries.

Tkachuk, who will make his return to Canadian Tire Centre with his new Panthers teammates in October, recently opened up about his trade request.

Former Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk Opens Up About His Trade Request After Landing With The Panthers

During the 2026 NHL Player Media tour, Tkachuk said that leaving Ottawa was a difficult decision, citing several important life milestones that took place during his time with the franchise.

“That was really hard, emotional, and it definitely wasn’t an easy decision whatsoever,” Tkachuk said. “Ottawa truly is a special place to me. Been there for eight years, and the relationships, the people that I call family, and I know the city welcomed me right from Day One.

“I became a dad there, became a husband during my time in Ottawa, and feel it’s really important in turning me into who I am today. I love the people there, love the city, love the fan base.”

He also wanted to make it clear to Senators fans that he gave it everything he had during his time in Ottawa.

“The hardest one is people saying that my mind wasn’t in it, and I’ve been a year and a half trying to think about it — and that’s just not true. I feel like I’m able to look myself in the mirror knowing I gave absolutely everything I had, right to the end. And to see that was tough to see,” Tkachuk said.

“But everybody has a right to say everything that they need to say or want to say. But all that stuff’s in the past, and I’m looking forward to the excitement of the new season.”

Not Everyone Feels Brady Tkachuk Should Get A Tribute Video In His Ottawa Return

The Senators have already confirmed that upon Tkachuk’s return to Canadian Tire Centre on Oct. 21, he will receive a video tribute and message of thanks for the organization.

However, this didn’t sit right with Toronto media personality Sid Seixeiro, who essentially said he didn’t deserve that honor.

“The Ottawa Senators this week did talk about the Brady Tkachuk return on Wednesday, October 21st, at Canadian Tire Centre, and he let it be known there will be a welcome back video for Brady Tkachuk that night in Ottawa,” he said. “But let me put this on the table: How many Sens fans are going to be there on October 21st and go home and go, ‘I’m really disappointed that we didn’t honour the coward who demanded his way out of town back on June 21st’? Man, this pis*es me off. Not everyone deserves the video.”