Senators Reveal Brady Tkachuk’s Successor As Captain

The Brady Tkachuk era for the Ottawa Senators came to a close during the summer, as he was traded to the divisional rival Florida Panthers, where he joined forces with his brother Matthew Tkachuk.

The departure of Tkachuk, who had been the captain of the Senators over the last several seasons, meant that there was a leadership void that needed to be filled by the club prior to the start of the upcoming campaign.

And now, that void has been filled, as the Senators have announced which player will serve as the full-time successor to Tkachuk as the club’s captain.

The Ottawa Senators Have Named Thomas Chabot As Brady Tkachuk’s Successor As Team Captain

The Senators have officially announced that Thomas Chabot has been named Tkachuk’s successor as captain, and is now the 11th player in franchise history to wear the “C” on his jersey.

And so far, the decision is going over well with Senators fans.

“Well freakin deserved, Chabbys been a warrior for this franchise,” one fan said.

Another fan wrote, “Rightfully so, congrats to Chabot!”

Keeping in that vein, this fan said, “Yay!!!! finally!!! Best choice!!!!”

“As it should of been all along,” another fan wrote.

Thomas Chabot Is Now The Captain Of The Senators

Chabot was taken in the first round (18th overall pick) by the Senators in the 2015 NHL Draft and became a full-time NHL player in 2017-18 after spending time with the American Hockey League affiliate Belleville Senators.

He had a breakout season the following year, recording 14 goals and 55 points in 70 games while earning an All-Star selection and establishing himself as a top-pair defenseman. Ottawa signed him to an eight-year, $64 million extension in September 2019.

Chabot went on to become a key part of Ottawa’s defense, routinely playing heavy minutes and serving as an alternate captain. Injuries limited him at times, but he played all 80 games in 2024-25, finishing with nine goals and 45 points. He also made his playoff debut that season and scored his first postseason goal as Ottawa faced Toronto.

In 2025-26, Chabot missed time with injuries, including a broken arm that required surgery. He returned earlier than expected and finished with seven goals and 31 points in 57 games. Ottawa reached the playoffs again but was swept by Carolina in the first round.

So far in his NHL career, Chabot has 78 goals and 257 assists in 569 games; he also has one goal and three assists in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.