Ex-Senator Brady Tkachuk Wins First Panthers Fight

Former Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is already making a major first impression with his new club, the Florida Panthers, to whom he was traded during the offseason in a major deal.

Tkachuk, who is now teammates with his brother Matthew Tkachuk, decided to take on a fellow and familiar heavyweight during Thursday’s contest at SAP Center against the San Jose Sharks.

Former Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk Wins First Fight With Panthers Against Familiar Opponent

The first period between the Panthers and Sharks featured plenty of skirmishes and short tempers, which boiled over after new San Jose captain Macklin Celebrini, who had delivered a body check on Florida captain Aleksander Barkov earlier in the period, was crunched by Tkachuk.

In response, Trouba immediately dropped the gloves with Tkachuk. Both players landed their share of shots, but Tkachuk ultimately came out on top, earning the takedown.

Tkachuk and the Panthers are hoping for a perfect 2-0 start to their season after a 1-0 overtime victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the week in Raleigh.

He won’t have to wait long before making his first trip back to Ottawa since the summer trade, as the Panthers will be hosted by the Senators later this month at Canadian Tire Centre in what is sure to be a rowdy atmosphere.

Brady Tkachuk Was Traded From The Senators To The Panthers

In return for Tkachuk, the Senators received the No. 9 and No. 25 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, another first-round pick (conditional) in the 2029 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Panthers.

Not long after being acquired, Tkachuk noted how close the Panthers players are with one another and said he’s looking forward to being part of a team that has won the Stanley Cup twice since 2024.

“It’s probably the closest group in the League,” Tkachuk said of the Panthers via NHL.com. “It’s just everybody’s always doing stuff together. Everything’s done by committee and everybody’s a part of the puzzle.

“Their sole focus is winning, and that’s something I’m just excited to join and help out. … I’m just really excited for this next chapter.”