Chris Pronger Gives Senators Fans Hope After Brady Tkachuk Trade

The Ottawa Senators made the biggest trade of the offseason so far, completely stealing the spotlight away from the recent trade between the Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs involving goaltenders Joseph Woll and Samuel Ersson.

The Senators traded captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers, who already have his brother Matthew Tkachuk, on their roster. Matthew was acquired by the Panthers in a blockbuster deal four years ago from the Calgary Flames, and already has two Stanley Cup rings to show for it. Now, Brady wants to get in on the fun after having helped the Senators to only two postseason victories since his career started in 2018.

In return, the Senators did not receive any current NHL players or prospects, but instead landed the No. 9 and No. 25 overall picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, a top-10 protected 2029 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.

While there are understandably scores of Senators fans who are upset with the lack of a more meaningful return, former NHL defenseman Chris Pronger, who helped end their Stanley Cup dreams in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks, is giving them some hope.

Former NHL Defenseman Chris Pronger Weighs In On The Ottawa Senators Trading Brady Tkachuk

According to Pronger, the first and most obvious deduction from the trade is that the Panthers have immediately strengthened themselves, while the Senators got weaker on paper.

“Well, first, as in any trade, the team that gets the best player wins the trade. That, currently, is the Florida Panthers,” Pronger said. “However, if you start playing chess and understand maybe some of the pressure on Ottawa, whether it be from Brady Tkachuk or from the situation, and it becoming untenable, not wanting it to be a distraction, whether it be when training camp starts or the season starts to play out and things go sideways again, I think they make this move. When a player has trade protection, as he had in this case, it makes it obviously a bit harder. Fewer dance partners, so to speak.

“But if you’re Ottawa, there’s a couple things here to look at. Number one, they get a top-10 pick, the ninth overall pick, they also get the 25th pick. What I think people are forgetting is that they’re not allowed to trade their 32nd pick that was given back to them. That has been blocked – they can’t move that or be part of a package, what have you. Remember that.”

Pronger then touts the salary cap flexibility that the Senators picked up.

“Secondly, they don’t get an NHL player, which, you know, again, when you’re not in the room, you don’t know what’s been offered here or there, whatever. That isn’t as big a deal, I would have liked to have seen an NHL player come back. But they’re getting draft capital, which I’m quite certain that they get more cap flexibility.”

Chris Pronger Does Not Believe The Trade Ultimately Will Hurt Ottawa

While the Senators did not get an NHL roster player or a prospect in return for Tkachuk, they have the potential to package the picks they receieved in order to try and acquire one.

Pronger even lists pending RFA Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson as a potential.

“Having said that, with the draft capital they have and now, players they need to get signed on their current roster, it gives them more understanding and flexibility of where they can go,” Pronger said. “But also, with players who are out there to be able to improve their roster, seeing names like Jason Robertson as potential fits for Ottawa, we’ll see.”

“But I think the initial view of the trade is that it’s a complete bust for Ottawa – I don’t necessarily believe that.”